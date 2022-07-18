Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: On Day 1, Govt and Oppn to Clash on 'Unparliamentary Words', Price Rise & Agnipath; 32 Bills to Be Presented

Apart from the all-party meeting called by the government, the leaders from the opposition parties met at NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s residence in Delhi to chalk out strategy for the session.

A day before the start of the monsoon session of Parliament, the government on Sunday said 32 bills have been indicated by various departments for presentation in two houses of which 14 are ready, even as it asserted that it wants discussions on all of them in a democratic way. After an all-party meeting here, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi also said that some of these 32 bills have already been discussed by standing committees of Parliament.

“Thirty two bills have been indicated by various departments for being presented in this session of Parliament, of which 14 bills are ready, but we will not pass the bills without discussion,” he told reporters. Joshi said that the government had invited around 45 parties to the all-party meeting, of which 36 attended it.

The ministries of External Affairs and Finance will brief the floor leaders of various political parties in Parliament on the Sri Lanka situation on Tuesday, officials said. Citing an office memorandum, the officials said the briefing by the two ministries has been scheduled for the evening of July 19, the second day of the monsoon session of Parliament.

The briefing on the present situation in Sri Lanka will be attended by the floor leaders of various political parties, the officials added. The monsoon session will begin on July 28 and is scheduled to continue till August 12.

