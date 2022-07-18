Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: On Day 1, Govt and Oppn to Clash on 'Unparliamentary Words', Price Rise & Agnipath; 32 Bills to Be Presented

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: The Monsoon session of Parliament, which commences from Monday, is likely to see the opposition parties trying to corner the government on the Agnipath scheme, price rise and list of ‘unparliamentary words’. Read More
CPI MP Binoy Viswam has given the suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 over the Centre’s ‘Agnipath Scheme’ and demands discussion on it.
In this session of the Parliament, the government will table The Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022. The bill seeks to amend the Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 for bringing ‘policy reforms’ and to ‘improve ease of doing business’ in the sector. The bill is expected to allow private companies to mine lithium and also let firms sell half of captive mine output without end-use restrictions.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to interact with accredited media on the first day of the Monsoon Session at the Parliament House from 08.45 am onwards.
On the first day of the monsoon session of the Parliament, members of both the houses will pay tributes to former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and the Ruler of Abu Dhabi and Mwai Kibaki the third President of Kenya.
An all-party meeting was called on Sunday ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament where the opposition raised the issues including price rise, the row over 'unparliamentary words' and demanded the withdrawal of the Agnipath recruitment scheme. Congress took strong objection to the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the meeting convened by the government. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh questioned the prime minister's absence from the meeting. "All Party Meeting to discuss forthcoming session of Parliament has just begun and the Prime Minister as usual is absent," he said on Twitter. "Isn't this unparliamentary'," Ramesh asked.
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday sought cooperation of all members of the House to ensure a “good" Monsoon session of Parliament, saying this would be their “farewell gift" to him. A record 41 leaders and ministers attended an all-party meeting convened by Naidu at his residence, who assured him of their support and lauded his efforts for bringing discipline and order in the Upper House, sources said.
A day before the start of the monsoon session of Parliament, the government on Sunday said 32 bills have been indicated by various departments for presentation in two houses of which 14 are ready, even as it asserted that it wants discussions on all of them in a democratic way. After an all-party meeting here, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi also said that some of these 32 bills have already been discussed by standing committees of Parliament. “Thirty two bills have been indicated by various departments for being presented in this session of Parliament, of which 14 bills are ready, but we will not pass the bills without discussion," he told reporters.
“Thirty two bills have been indicated by various departments for being presented in this session of Parliament, of which 14 bills are ready, but we will not pass the bills without discussion,” he told reporters. Joshi said that the government had invited around 45 parties to the all-party meeting, of which 36 attended it.
The ministries of External Affairs and Finance will brief the floor leaders of various political parties in Parliament on the Sri Lanka situation on Tuesday, officials said. Citing an office memorandum, the officials said the briefing by the two ministries has been scheduled for the evening of July 19, the second day of the monsoon session of Parliament.
The briefing on the present situation in Sri Lanka will be attended by the floor leaders of various political parties, the officials added. The monsoon session will begin on July 28 and is scheduled to continue till August 12.
