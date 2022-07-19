Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Centre Calls All-party Meet Today; Sitharaman, Jaishankar to Brief MPs on Sri Lanka Crisis

During a meeting of all parties convened ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Tamil Nadu-based DMK and AIADMK demanded that India should intervene in the crisis surrounding the neighbouring country, Sri Lanka, which is facing a debilitating economic crisis.

Both DMK and AIADMK raised the Sri Lankan issue, especially the condition of the country’s Tamil population. Talking to reporters after the meeting, AIADMK leader M Thambidurai said India should intervene to resolve the crisis in Sri Lanka.

Union minister Joshi said the government would hold an all-party meeting on the Sri Lanka situation on Tuesday which will be chaired by union ministers Sitharaman and Jaishankar.

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis in seven decades, with a severe foreign exchange shortage hampering the import of essentials including food, fuel and medicines. The economic crisis also sparked a political crisis in the country after a popular uprising against the government.

Citing an office memorandum dated July 16, a senior government official said that the briefing by the finance and external affairs ministries has been scheduled for the evening of July 19, the second day of the monsoon session of Parliament. The briefing will be attended by the floor leaders of various political parties, the official added.

The monsoon session began on July 18 and is scheduled to continue till August 12. India has assured Sri Lanka that it will continue to support democracy, stability and economic recovery in the country, which is at a crucial juncture, amid the unprecedented political crisis and economic turmoil.

