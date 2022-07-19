Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Centre Calls All-party Meet Today; Sitharaman, Jaishankar to Brief MPs on Sri Lanka Crisis

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will brief leaders of various political parties on the Sri Lankan crisis during an all-party meeting on Tuesday. Read More
PM Modi on Monday urged parliamentarians to make full use of this session in national interest. “We always consider the House an efficient medium of dialogue, a pilgrimage place. Where there is dialogue with an open mind, there are fierce debates if needed, there is also criticism and by very good analysis of things a very positive contribution can be made to policies and decisions," the prime minister added. He urged all MPs to undertake deep thinking and discussion, and make the House as productive and fruitful as possible.
After the Shiv Sena’s division in Maharashtra assembly, its parliamentary party is also staring at a split with several MPs set to petition Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to recognise them as a separate group. A Shiv Sena Lok Sabha member claimed that at least 12 of the 18 Shiv Sena members will meet Birla to submit a formal letter to recognise it as a separate group. In a pre-emptive move, Vinayak Raut, the leader of the Shiv Sena, wrote to the Lok Sabha Speaker asserting that he was the duly appointed leader of the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party and urged him not to entertain any representation from the breakaway faction. You are therefore called upon not to acknowledge or entertain representation made by any other MP(s) or acknowledge or entertain any direction/whip issued by anybody else, falsely claiming to be the leader or the chief whip of the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party, Raut said, adding that Rajan Vichare was the chief whip of the party.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged MPs to make Parliament’s Monsoon Session as productive as possible and called for debate, criticism and analysis for positive contribution to policies and decisions. Speaking with reporters before the start of the Monsoon Session, Modi said Parliament functions and takes best decisions with everyone’s ‘prayaas’ (efforts) and urged parliamentarians to make full use of this session in national interest. “We always consider the House an efficient medium of dialogue, a pilgrimage place. Where there is dialogue with an open mind, there are fierce debates if needed, there is also criticism and by very good analysis of things a very positive contribution can be made to policies and decisions," the prime minister said.
The Monsoon session of Parliament got off to a stormy start on Monday leading to adjournment of the two Houses without transacting much business following an opposition uproar over issues ranging from price rise to the Agnipath scheme. The uproar broke out even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged MPs before the start of the parliamentary proceedings to make the session as productive as possible and called for debate, criticism and analysis for positive contribution to policies and decisions. In a lighter vein, he remarked that in Delhi rains have begun, but the heat outside is not reducing and wondered whether the heat will come down inside Parliament.
Both DMK and AIADMK raised the Sri Lankan issue, especially the condition of the country’s Tamil population. Talking to reporters after the meeting, AIADMK leader M Thambidurai said India should intervene to resolve the crisis in Sri Lanka.
Union minister Joshi said the government would hold an all-party meeting on the Sri Lanka situation on Tuesday which will be chaired by union ministers Sitharaman and Jaishankar.
Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis in seven decades, with a severe foreign exchange shortage hampering the import of essentials including food, fuel and medicines. The economic crisis also sparked a political crisis in the country after a popular uprising against the government.
Citing an office memorandum dated July 16, a senior government official said that the briefing by the finance and external affairs ministries has been scheduled for the evening of July 19, the second day of the monsoon session of Parliament. The briefing will be attended by the floor leaders of various political parties, the official added.
The monsoon session began on July 18 and is scheduled to continue till August 12. India has assured Sri Lanka that it will continue to support democracy, stability and economic recovery in the country, which is at a crucial juncture, amid the unprecedented political crisis and economic turmoil.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.