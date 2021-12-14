Parliament Updates: Oppn Plans Mega March to Support Suspended MPs; Bills in Rajya Sabha to Extend CBI, ED Directors' Tenures Up to Maximum 5 Yrs

>Parliament LIVE Updates: The opposition parties will meet at 10 am today to discuss a proposal for a march by all opposition lawmakers of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in solidarity with suspended MPs. A protest march from Gandhi statue to Vijay Chowk has been proposed. Twelve MPs — six from the Congress, two each from the Trinamool Congress and the Shiv Sena, and one each from the CPI and the CPI(M) — were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the entire Winter Session of Parliament for their “unruly" conduct in the previous session in August.

Marshals were called after opposition members stormed the Well of the House during the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021, on the last day of the monsoon session on August 11. On Monday, members of Parliament from the Congress party walked out of the Rajya Sabha as the standoff over the issue continued. Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said the government has not conceded to their demand to revisit the suspension.

Here’s All the Action in Parliament:

• The Centre is scheduled to move two Bills in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday to extend the tenures of directors of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) up to a maximum of five years from the present two years. Union Minister Jitendra Singh will move the ‘Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021’ and the ‘Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021’ in the Upper House in the second half of the day for consideration and passage.

• A Congress member in Lok Sabha raised the issue of companies providing online courses to aspiring candidates and allegedly “minting money" by auto-debiting amounts. Congress leader Karti Chidambaram questioned the quality of courses and the caliber of those teaching in such companies. He claimed that there is no vetting of the courses provided by them. Chidambaram urged the Union Education Ministry to bring in a mechanism to check the courses and their quality.

• India has 21.03 judges per million people, Lok Sabha was informed on Friday. In a written reply, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said, “The judge to population ratio (judge per million population) with respect to sanctioned strength of judges is 21.03 as on October 31, 2021." In order to calculate the judge-population ratio per million population in a particular year, the Department of Justice uses the criterion of using the population as per Census 2011 and as per available information regarding sanctioned strength of judges in Supreme Court, the high courts and district and subordinate courts in the particular year, he explained. The data pertaining to the number of judges per million of population is not maintained state or union territory wise, he said.

• BJP’s ally JD(U) on Monday raise the issue of caste census in the Lok Sabha and reiterated its demand for caste-wise enumeration of the population in the next general census. Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, Janata Dal(United) leader Kaushalendra Kumar said the caste-wise census will help in better implementation of the reservation policy and also provide “a scientific basis" for it.

• The government introduced a bill that proposes to amend the salaries and services acts of the judges of the Supreme Court and the high courts to bring clarity concerning the date of eligibility for an additional quantum of pension to a retired judge in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju placed the High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021 in the Upper House for consideration.

