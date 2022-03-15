Parliament LIVE Updates: PM, Nadda Felicitated for Poll Victory at BJP Meet, Lata Mangeshkar Remembered

Mar 15, 2022 15:41 IST

Parl Panel Raps Tribal Affairs Ministry for Under-utilisation of Funds

A parliamentary standing committee has rapped the tribal affairs ministry for under-utlisation of funds and asked it to make sincere efforts to improve its spending so that people get benefits of schemes. In its report presented to Parliament on Monday, it also took note of reduction in the ministry's budgetary allocations since 2020-21 and said it could not convince the finance ministry on this. "The committee finds that initially the budgetary allocations of Rs 7,355.76 crore and Rs 7,084.07 crore were made for the Ministry of Tribal Affairs for the years 2020-21 and 2021-22 respectively, to administer their central sector and centrally-sponsored schemes besides two official programmes-- Special Central Assistance to Tribal Sub-scheme and Grants-in-Aid under Article 275(1) of the Constitution," the parliamentary panel said.