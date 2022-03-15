Parliament LIVE Updates: PM, Nadda Felicitated for Poll Victory at BJP Meet, Lata Mangeshkar Remembered

Parliament LIVE Updates: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in the parliament on Tuesday regarding the “inadvertent firing of a missile” into Pakistan on March 9. The statement comes on the second day of the phase-2 of the budget session of the Parliament. Read More
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda were felicitated by party members after a massive win in four states in the recently held assembly elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Ambedkar Bhavan to attend Bharatiya Janata Party’s Parliamentary Party meeting.
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at the newly released movie- ‘The Kashmir Files’ and said that 1,500 non-Kashmiri Pandits were also killed by the militants. “1,500 non-Kashmiri pandits were also killed by millitants, but no one will talk about them or will shed their tears. There will be no movie on them to fill their pockets," Owaisi said.
Punjab Chief Minister-designate and AAP MP Bhagwant Mann submitted his resignation from the House to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday. Mann, who was Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial candidate for Punjab assembly polls, won elections from Dhuri assembly segment in the state. The MP from Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency in Punjab submitted his resignation to Lok Sabha Speaker Birla. He was accompanied by AAP senior leader Sanjay Singh.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement on the inadvertent firing of a missile on Pakistan at 11 am in Rajya Sabha and 12 pm in Lok Sabha.
A parliamentary standing committee has rapped the tribal affairs ministry for under-utlisation of funds and asked it to make sincere efforts to improve its spending so that people get benefits of schemes. In its report presented to Parliament on Monday, it also took note of reduction in the ministry’s budgetary allocations since 2020-21 and said it could not convince the finance ministry on this. “The committee finds that initially the budgetary allocations of Rs 7,355.76 crore and Rs 7,084.07 crore were made for the Ministry of Tribal Affairs for the years 2020-21 and 2021-22 respectively, to administer their central sector and centrally-sponsored schemes besides two official programmes- Special Central Assistance to Tribal Sub-scheme and Grants-in-Aid under Article 275(1) of the Constitution," the parliamentary panel said.
BJP Parliamentary Party meeting is scheduled to be held on Tuesday. BJP has asked all its Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs to be present at the meeting.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a huge round of applause amid thunderous “Modi" chants by Bharatiya Janata Party’s MPs in Lok Sabha as a token of appreciation for the PM’s leadership that led to the BJP’s thumping victory in four assembly elections. The saffron party’s MPs welcomed PM Modi with chants of “Modi, Modi" and “Bharat Mata ki jai" as he walked into the Lower House of the Parliament with folded hands and took his seat. This comes following the party’s victory in assembly elections in Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement on ‘Inadvertent firing of missile’, in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will make a statement on the situation in Ukraine at 2:30 pm today.
On the first day of the session on Monday, the opposition tried to raise the issue of lowering of interest rate on employees’ provident fund deposits. However, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu did not permit them, saying they should first give a notice to raise the matter.
Bhagwant Mann, who is set to take oath on Wednesday as Punjab’s chief minister after a landslide AAP win, on Monday resigned as the Lok Sabha MP.
The budget session of the parliament will continue till April 9. The first half of the budget session was held between February 1 to February 11.
