Parliament LIVE Updates: Rajnath Singh Addresses Lok Sabha Amid Ruckus Over India-China LAC Clash

By: News Desk
Edited By: Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: December 13, 2022, 12:04 IST
New Delhi, India
The clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh is set to rock Parliament on Tuesday with several Congress MPs demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the situation at the border.
In his notice, Surjewala said all business of the House be suspended and the “brazen Chinese transgressions and illegal occupations in Indian territory and the Chinese provocation at Tawang sector" be discussed urgently.
He urged Prime Minister Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to make a statement and hold a discussion over the issue in the Rajya Sabha.
Similar unconfirmed reports of Chinese transgressions are coming from Doklam area, he said. “All these disconcerting reports of Chinese transgressions and illegal occupations require suspension of the business of the House of the day in order to apprise the House and the nation about growing Chinese threat to our national security and territorial integrity. “Public interest demands that the prime minister and defence minister make a statement in the House and apprise the nation of the Chinese transgressions into Indian territory across the LAC, since April 2020 till date," Surjewala said in his notice.
Tewari also gave a notice in the Lok Sabha, saying clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in Tawang are “serious" and the House needs to discuss the matter.
“I urge the Government to inform the House of the situation in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh and the overall border situation with China because it concerns India’s sovereignty and independence," Tewari said in his notice.
Congress MPs have given adjournment notices in both houses of Parliament to discuss the border situation with China.
While Manish Tewari has given a notice in the lower house, Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and Syed Nasir Hussain have given similar adjournment notices in the upper house.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in both houses of Parliament Tuesday on the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.
Singh will brief the Lok Sabha at 12 noon and the Rajya Sabha at 12:30 pm on the issue, Union Minister Piyush Goyal told reporters after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with senior Union ministers in Parliament ahead of the start of proceedings.
After obituary reference were made to those who laid down their lives while foiling a terror attack on Parliament on December 13, 2001, opposition members, including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi (both Congress), T R Baalu (DMK) and Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM) raised the issue of the border clash in Arunachal Pradesh.
“Government should make a statement on this. It has been going on. China has encroached upon our land. From Ladakh & Uttarakhand, they’ve reached Arunachal. We have the right to know Govt’s preparation to tackle China’s conspiracy," said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of Congress in LS on the India-China face-off in Tawang.
During the discussion in Rajya Sabha, TMC leader Derek O’Brien demanded dialogue on the India-China face-off in Tawang after the Defence Minister’s statement on the matter.
Speaking on the Tawang faceoff, Union Minister Piyush Goyal in Rajya Sabha said, “looking at the gravity of the situation and the request made by the Opposition, I urge the Chair to allow the Defence Minister to make a statement at 12.30 pm instead of 2 pm."
Parliament LIVE Updates: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to address Parliament on Tuesday on the recent clashes between Indian and Chinese troops along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) last week. This came after several opposition leaders – including those from the AAP, the Congress, and the RJD – moved adjournment notices in both houses to discuss the matter.
The Opposition parties hit out at the Centre over the stand-off with China in Arunachal Pradesh and said the government needs to take the nation into confidence by discussing the issue in Parliament. The issue rocked the Parliament on Tuesday with several leaders of Opposition parties set to move adjournment notices in both Houses for discussing the issue.
The main Opposition, Congress has alleged that the Modi government was suppressing the border issue due to which China was acting with increasing audacity.
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi also said he will be giving an adjournment motion on the issue in Parliament on Tuesday over the issue.
▶️Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Again our Indian Army soldiers have been provoked by the Chinese. Our jawans fought in a resolute manner and a few of them have been injured too.” ”
We are one with the nation on the issues of national security and would not like to politicize it. But the Modi government should be honest about the Chinese transgressions and the construction at all points near the LAC since April 2020.
“The government needs to take the nation into confidence by discussing this issue in Parliament,” Kharge said on Twitter, adding that “we are forever indebted to the valour and sacrifice of our soldiers”.
▶️AICC general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said the Congress has been trying to “wake up” the government on the Chinese actions on the border but it is silent in order to “protect its political image”.
“We are proud of the bravery of the armed forces. China’s actions on the border are completely unacceptable. For the last two years, we have been repeatedly trying to wake up the government, but the Modi government is trying to suppress the matter only to save its political image. The audacity of China is growing because of this,” Ramesh said in a tweet in Hindi.
“No one is bigger than the country but Modi ji is putting the country in danger to save his image…,” he alleged and said the fresh development along the LAC was worrying.
▶️The Congress also tweeted a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech made after the Galwan clash in which he had said that “no one occupied our land and no one has entered India and that none of our posts is in occupation of anyone else”.
“If this mistake had not been made. Had China been named, it would not have dared to raise its eyes towards India… There’s still time… don’t be afraid,” the Congress said while referring to the prime minister’s speech.
▶️Congress leader Manish Tewari termed the clash as unfortunate and said it warrants a discussion in Parliament. “The clash is unfortunate. Galwan 2020 was in Eastern Ladakh – this is Tawang Arunachal Pradesh extreme North-East.
“Chinese military posture and political disposition qua India especially after the 20th Congress of CCP warrants a full discussion in Parliament,” Tewari tweeted.
▶️Shashi Tharoor also said, “I’ve long argued that China has designs on Tawang, since they want to pre-empt the possibility of a future Dalai Lama being identified at the birthplace of the 6thDL. Proud of our soldiers for standing up to the PLA”.
▶️Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet in Hindi, “Had the PM acted against China (after Galwan clash) rather saving his image, China would not have had the audacity to clash with Indian troops again.”
▶️ AIMIM president Owaisi also targeted the government over the issue and alleged that the Central government kept the country in the dark over the incident of Indian and Chinese troops clashing along the Line of Actual Control.
In a series of tweets, the Hyderabad MP further accused that the “weak political leadership” under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led to “this humiliation against China”.
“The reports coming from Arunachal Pradesh are worrying and alarming. A major clash took place between Indian and Chinese soldiers and the government has kept the country in the dark for days. Why was the Parliament not informed, when it is in session?” Owaisi tweeted.
The Opposition leaders’ reaction came after the Army said that Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9, resulting in injuries to a few personnel on both sides.
The Congress and other opposition parties have been seeking a discussion on the border situation in Parliament.
The clash near Yangtse along the LAC in the sensitive sector took place last Friday amid the over 30-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh.
“On December 9, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by own (Indian) troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides,” the Indian Army said in a statement.
“Both sides immediately disengaged from the area. As a follow up of the incident, own (Indian) commander in the area held a flag meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity,” it said.
(With PTI Inputs)
