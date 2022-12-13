Parliament LIVE Updates: Rajnath Singh Addresses Lok Sabha Amid Ruckus Over India-China LAC Clash

Parliament LIVE Updates: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to address Parliament on Tuesday on the recent clashes between Indian and Chinese troops along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) last week. This came after several opposition leaders – including those from the AAP, the Congress, and the RJD – moved adjournment notices in both houses to discuss the matter.

The Opposition parties hit out at the Centre over the stand-off with China in Arunachal Pradesh and said the government needs to take the nation into confidence by discussing the issue in Parliament. The issue rocked the Parliament on Tuesday with several leaders of Opposition parties set to move adjournment notices in both Houses for discussing the issue.

The main Opposition, Congress has alleged that the Modi government was suppressing the border issue due to which China was acting with increasing audacity.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi also said he will be giving an adjournment motion on the issue in Parliament on Tuesday over the issue.

Opposition’s Stand On the India-China Border Issue

▶️Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Again our Indian Army soldiers have been provoked by the Chinese. Our jawans fought in a resolute manner and a few of them have been injured too.” ”

We are one with the nation on the issues of national security and would not like to politicize it. But the Modi government should be honest about the Chinese transgressions and the construction at all points near the LAC since April 2020.

“The government needs to take the nation into confidence by discussing this issue in Parliament,” Kharge said on Twitter, adding that “we are forever indebted to the valour and sacrifice of our soldiers”.

▶️AICC general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said the Congress has been trying to “wake up” the government on the Chinese actions on the border but it is silent in order to “protect its political image”.

“We are proud of the bravery of the armed forces. China’s actions on the border are completely unacceptable. For the last two years, we have been repeatedly trying to wake up the government, but the Modi government is trying to suppress the matter only to save its political image. The audacity of China is growing because of this,” Ramesh said in a tweet in Hindi.

“No one is bigger than the country but Modi ji is putting the country in danger to save his image…,” he alleged and said the fresh development along the LAC was worrying.

▶️The Congress also tweeted a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech made after the Galwan clash in which he had said that “no one occupied our land and no one has entered India and that none of our posts is in occupation of anyone else”.

“If this mistake had not been made. Had China been named, it would not have dared to raise its eyes towards India… There’s still time… don’t be afraid,” the Congress said while referring to the prime minister’s speech.

▶️Congress leader Manish Tewari termed the clash as unfortunate and said it warrants a discussion in Parliament. “The clash is unfortunate. Galwan 2020 was in Eastern Ladakh – this is Tawang Arunachal Pradesh extreme North-East.

“Chinese military posture and political disposition qua India especially after the 20th Congress of CCP warrants a full discussion in Parliament,” Tewari tweeted.

▶️Shashi Tharoor also said, “I’ve long argued that China has designs on Tawang, since they want to pre-empt the possibility of a future Dalai Lama being identified at the birthplace of the 6thDL. Proud of our soldiers for standing up to the PLA”.

▶️Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet in Hindi, “Had the PM acted against China (after Galwan clash) rather saving his image, China would not have had the audacity to clash with Indian troops again.”

▶️ AIMIM president Owaisi also targeted the government over the issue and alleged that the Central government kept the country in the dark over the incident of Indian and Chinese troops clashing along the Line of Actual Control.

In a series of tweets, the Hyderabad MP further accused that the “weak political leadership” under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led to “this humiliation against China”.

“The reports coming from Arunachal Pradesh are worrying and alarming. A major clash took place between Indian and Chinese soldiers and the government has kept the country in the dark for days. Why was the Parliament not informed, when it is in session?” Owaisi tweeted.

India-China Standoff In Arunachal’s Tawang

The Opposition leaders’ reaction came after the Army said that Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9, resulting in injuries to a few personnel on both sides.

The Congress and other opposition parties have been seeking a discussion on the border situation in Parliament.

The clash near Yangtse along the LAC in the sensitive sector took place last Friday amid the over 30-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh.

“On December 9, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by own (Indian) troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides,” the Indian Army said in a statement.

“Both sides immediately disengaged from the area. As a follow up of the incident, own (Indian) commander in the area held a flag meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity,” it said.

(With PTI Inputs)

