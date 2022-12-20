Parliament LIVE Updates: Cong MPs Move Notices in LS Over LAC Issue; BJP Parliamentary Party Meeting To Start Shortly

Last Updated: December 20, 2022, 09:37 IST
New Delhi, India
Parliament LIVE Updates: Both Houses of Parliament are again expected to witness chaotic scenes on the second day of the third working week of the Winter Session on Tuesday amid the Opposition’s uproar over the demand for a discussion on the India-China border situation. The Winter Session of Parliament began on December 7 and is scheduled to conclude on December 29. Read More
Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain gives Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha for a “meaningful discussion over the status quo of clash between India and China and asking the PM and the Govt of India to make a statement in above terms."
EAM Dr S Jaishankar, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal & V Muraleedharan arrive for the Parliamentary Party meeting.
A delegation of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MPs on Monday met Union Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi and demanded early release of pending food subsidy dues of Rs 14,292.51 crore.
The delegation of BJD members of both the houses of Parliament has also demanded release Rs 6,187 crore towards the additional interest borne by the Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation (OSCSC) till November 2022 due to the delay in release and short-release of subsidy by the Central government.
Out of the total dues, Rs 11,689.21 crore pending towards provisional food subsidy and Rs 2,603.30 crore towards advance subsidy, the MPs said in their memorandum submitted to Goyal.
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government for failing to hold a debate in Parliament on the clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers along the Line of Actual Control or LAC in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector. He claimed PM Modi misled the country by saying no one has entered Indian territory.
“PM Modi misled the country by saying that no one entered our territory. There are satellite images that show that Chinese soldiers have occupied Depsang & Demchok. While they continue to grab our land will we keep doing trade with them?"Owaisi told the news agency ANI.
Expressing reservations against same sex marriage, Rajya Sabha BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday said that it would “shred" the delicate fabric of society.
Two judges can’t sit and decide such social matters. There should rather be a debate in Parliament and society, he asserted during Zero Hour in the upper house. READ MORE
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday raised objections to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s use of the term “pitai" (thrashing) in the latter’s remarks on the India-China border issue and said such terms should not be used for jawans.
In a strong response to the criticism raised by the former Congress chief alleging Centre’s failure in handling the border row, Jaishankar told the Lok Sabha, “We have no problem with political criticism but we should not disrespect our jawans. I have heard that my own understanding needs to be deepened. When I see who is giving the advice I can only bow and respect. The word ‘pitai’ should not be used for our jawans." READ MORE
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday alleged that the BJP government “talks like a lion outside the country, but is acting like a mouse within" as it is unable to take on China for indulging in incursions along the border and is running away from a debate on the issue in Parliament.
Speaking at a rally in Rajasthan’s Alwar during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he also claimed that while the Congress stood for the country and helped attain Independence after its leaders gave supreme sacrifices, “not even a dog of the BJP was lost" for the country. READ MORE
A worker shall not take any type of work against the interest of employer in addition to his or her job as per the legal framework, the Parliament was told on Monday.
“As per the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act 1946, a workman shall not at any time (type of) work against the interest of the industrial establishment in which he is employed and shall not take any employment in addition to his job in the establishment, which may adversely affect the interest of his employer," Minister of State for Labour & Employment Rameshwar Teli told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.
Replying to a question on whether the government considers moonlighting the reason behind the layoffs of employees, he stated that employment and retrenchment, including lay-offs, are a regular phenomenon in industrial establishments and no specific information is available to indicate that lay-offs are happening due to moonlighting.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday accepted, in the Parliament that the process of recovering money by small depositors from bad debts is very complicated and lengthy, and there is a need to simplify it.
Replying to a question by NCP member Supriya Sule during Question Hour in tnhe Lok Sabha on writing off of bad loans and their recovery and problems faced by depositors, Sitharaman said: “Unfortunately, the processes (of recovering money) are so layered that by the time justice is sought to be delivered, many of the small depositors are put to extreme difficulty. There is definitely a need to look at how we can simplify the process without denying justice."
The BJP Monday accused the opposition, especially the Congress, of having an obstructionist approach and called for not politicising a sensitive issue like national security after several parties walked out of Rajya Sabha when their demand for a debate on alleged Chinese incursion was not allowed by the chairman.
Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha and senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal said there are several precedents of demands for a discussion or clarification on sensitive issues not allowed in Parliament when the Congress-led UPA was in power between 2004 and 2014.
It is unfortunate that the opposition’s “frustration" has reached such a level that they have stopped respecting parliamentary rules and regulations or paying any heed to the chairman’s rulings, he told reporters after the walkout.
The Congress, especially, is resorting to a very low level of politics, Goyal, accompanied by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, said.
India’s coal production will touch one billion tonnes in the next financial year from 900 million tonnes this fiscal ending March, as the country gears up to stop the import of thermal coal by 2024-25, Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi informed Parliament on Monday. Replying to queries in the Rajya Sabha during the Question Hour, the Coal Minister said India’s domestic coal requirement will reach 1,500 million tonnes by 2030, for which the nation needs to scale up its production.
“As far as production is concerned, in FY14 it was 566 million tonnes. This year our total production will be 900 million tonnes, this means all our PSUs are producing to the optimum level," Joshi said in the Rajya Sabha. Without naming any political party, the minister said the previous regime was riddled with scams whereas the current dispensation led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was ensuring energy security for India.
Over 14,000 teaching and non-teaching posts are vacant in Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country, according to the Union Ministry of Education. The maximum number of vacancies is in Madhya Pradesh (1,277) followed by Tamil Nadu (1,220), Karnataka (1,053) and West Bengal (1,043). Sikkim has the least number of vacant posts in Kendriya Vidyalayas with 12 vacancies, the data shared by the ministry showed.
Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Education Annpurna Devi said, “Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has informed that there are 14,461 vacancies of teaching and non-teaching posts in KVs across the country." “KVS has started the process of filling up of vacancies of teaching and non-teaching posts for which advertisements have been issued recently. Filling up of vacancies is a continuous process and efforts are made to fill up the vacancies as per the provisions of the relevant recruitment rules," she said.
Teachers are also engaged on contractual basis for temporary duration by KVS to ensure that the teaching-learning process is not hampered, Devi said. (PTI)
A total of Rs 11,440 crore has been spent on the ambitious Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor project till November 30, the government told Rajya Sabha on Monday. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is implementing the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project.
In reply to a question in the Upper House, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore said the total sanctioned cost of the project is Rs 30,274 crore. As on November 30, 2022, the balance fund with NCRTC for implementing the project is Rs 1,084.10 crore, he said.
According to the minister, the project is being funded by the Centre, governments of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, and other agencies — the Asian Development Bank, New Development Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.
So far, the clash between India and China in Arunachal Pradesh has been in focus in Parliament.
Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be hosting a special “millets only” lunch for members of Parliament, today in the afternoon, to mark the “International Year of Millets” in 2023 – a special initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister will also attend the lunch in the Parliament premises.
Special chefs have been brought in from Karnataka to make specialities like ragi idli and ragi dosa, said sources. Rotis will be made out of ragi and jowar and will be served to the MPs to promote millet-eating culture, added the sources. Other food items include bajra and jowar khichdi, and bajra kheer.
The United Nations has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millet (IYOM). The Indian government notified millet as a nutritious cereal in April 2018 and millet has also been included in the ‘Poshan Mission’ campaign
On Monday, after the Rajya Sabha chairman rejected the Opposition’s suspension of business notices on the India-China border situation, a joint Opposition, under LOP Mallikarjun Kharge’s leadership staged a walk out of the house.
Responding to the Opposition’s walk out, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said the move demoralises India’s jawans, and they should not be criticised directly or indirectly. “Our soldiers are standing at a height of 13,000 feet in Yangtse and guarding our border. They should be respected and appreciated,” he added.
The Rajya Sabha later took up two Appropriation Bills to seek authorisation for the payment and appropriation of amounts from the Consolidated Funds of India.
In the Lok Sabha, the Centre introduced the Repealing and Amending Bill and took up the Bills to modify the Scheduled Tribes lists in Chhattisgarh and Karnataka.
The Lower House also passed the Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill to make special provisions for the repression of piracy on the high seas. The bill has the provision of awarding life imprisonment along with the death penalty to those convicted of the crime. Speaking on the bill, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said whoever commits any act of piracy shall be punished with a “fine, imprisonment or death sentence” depending on the nature of the circumstances.
The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, (Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2022 that seeks to include the Betta Kuruba community in the ST list of Karnataka as a synonym for the Kadu Kuruba tribe was also passed in Lok Sabha yesterday.
