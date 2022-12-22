Parliament LIVE Updates: Another Stormy Day Expected Over LAC Issue, Covid Protocol for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' Likely to be in Focus too

Last Updated: December 22, 2022, 08:09 IST
Flagging rampant wastage of water in the agriculture sector, a parliamentary panel has recommended to the government to explore the option of having “energy efficient pricing" and said it may become an important tool for sustainable management of groundwater resources.
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Water Resources, in its report tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, pulled up the government over its response to an earlier suggestion of the panel on the issue.
The panel said there is an urgent need to bring down the water consumption in the agriculture sector. It also said subsidized electricity and fertilizer had encouraged farmers to grow water-intensive crops even in the areas having water scarcity, and called for “institutional changes".
The Parliament has approved the first batch of supplementary demands for grants, authorising the government to spend additional Rs 3.25 lakh crore in FY23.
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022, to include Dhanuhar, Dhanuwar, Kisan, Saunra, Saonra and Binjhia communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Chhattisgarh. The Bill seeks to formalise Bhuinya, Bhuiyan and Bhuyan as synonyms of the Bharia Bhumia community and also includes three Devanagari versions of the name of the Pando community.
Rajya Sabha on Wednesday nominated 10 members to the joint committee of Parliament to examine the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022. The Lok Sabha Tuesday referred the Bill to the committee. Cooperation Minister Amit Shah had said 21 members of the joint panel will be from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha.
While moving the motion in the Upper House, Minister of State for Cooperation B L Verma named the 10 members of the Rajya Sabha who will be in the joint panel. These members are Ghanshyam Tiwari, Surendra Singh Nagar, Dhananjay Bhimrao Mahadik and Ram Chander Jangra of the BJP, Rajani Ashokrao Patil of the Congress, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray of the Trinamool Congress, N R Elango of the DMK, Vikramjit Singh Sahney of the AAP, Sujeet Kumar of the BJD and S Niranjan Reddy of the YSRCP.
The Upper House adopted a motion for nomination to the joint committee of Parliament on this Bill through a voice vote
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday trained his guns on the Congress in Parliament over the cancellation of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation’s FCRA registration. During the course of his reply in the Lok Sabha to a discussion on the drug menace in the country and the steps taken by the government to counter it, Shah while listing measures being undertaken to rehabilitate drug addicts, said the government is taking the help of several NGOs engaged in actual social work. But there is zero tolerance for those NGOs which work against the nation. He did not name the organisations.
Pointing towards the Opposition benches, Shah said, “Many NGOs are also helping us in rehabilitation of drug addicts. These are NGOs which are helping the nation and are doing actual social work. However there is no tolerance for those NGOs which are facing FCRA action and which are trying to change the country’s demography."
A delegation of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MPs on Wednesday urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to withdraw 18 per cent GST imposed on kendu leaf, which is used for wrapping bidis. The BJD delegation comprising members from both the Houses of the Parliament met Sitharaman in Delhi and submitted a memorandum in this regard.
Kendu (tendu) leaf, a minor forest produce (MFP), is the financial backbone of about 8 lakh kendu leaf pluckers, binders and seasonal workers in Odisha, mostly belonging to the tribal community.
Stating that imposition of 18 per cent GST on kendu leaves is adversely affecting trade and livelihoods of people, the MPs urged the Finance Minister to lift the GST on kendu leaves for the greater interest of the state of Odisha.
Parliament on Wednesday passed a bill which provides for prevention of maritime piracy and stringent punishment to those convicted of such crimes. The Rajya Sabha passed the Maritime Anti-Piracy Bill 2022 by voice vote on Wednesday. The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday. READ MORE
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the government for “stubbornly" refusing a discussion on the India-China border issue in Parliament, saying silence on matters of serious concern has become its defining feature. She also accused the Centre of making a calculated attempt to “delegitimise" the judiciary, terming it as a “troubling new development". READ MORE
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) should set up a task force to look into the reasons for pendency of India’s extradition requests to various countries and suggest measures for their prompt fructification, a parliamentary panel said on Wednesday. In a report, the committee also expressed disappointment over the MEA not heeding to its recommendation in an earlier report to set up the inter-ministerial group.
The parliamentary committee on MEA in its 18th report said the recommendation was made as it was concerned about the high number of requests under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) framework. The report was tabled in Parliament.
The Winter Session, which began on December 7, has been mostly chaotic, witnessing frequent adjournments amid heated exchanges between the treasury and Opposition benches over the tension on the India-China border. The session is likely to conclude on Friday, a week ahead of schedule, in view of upcoming Christmas and New Year festivities.
On Wednesday, leaders of various opposition parties staged a protest near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Parliament complex to demand a discussion on the border tensions between India and China. The protest was led by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, among others, took part in the protest. MPs of around 12 other opposition parties including CPI, CPI-M, RJD, JDU, Shiv Sena, DMK and NCP also joined the protest and raised slogans against the government.
They said the government will have to answer questions in Parliament on transgressions by China and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi break his silence on the issue. Opposition parties have been demanding a discussion on the India-China border tensions and the latest Chinese transgressions since the Winter Session started on December 7.
Meanwhile, amid chaos, Lok Sabha had a discussion on the issue of the drug menace in the country, which witnesses a heated exchange between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. Shah took a swipe at the opposition-ruled states of West Bengal and Punjab while seeking cooperation from all states to combat drug trafficking. He said that when central forces are sent to help states, they complain that it is an attack on federalism and that their jurisdiction is being violated.
The House also passed the bill moved by Union Tribal Minister Arjun Munda to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 to modify the list of Scheduled Tribes in the State of Chhattisgarh after discussion.
In Rajya Sabha, The Maritime Anti-Piracy Bill, 2022, was passed after a detailed discussion and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s reply. The Upper House also nominated 10 members to the joint committee of Parliament to examine the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022.
The Lok Sabha Tuesday referred the Bill to the committee. Cooperation Minister Amit Shah had said 21 members of the joint panel will be from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha. The bill also seeks to strengthen governance, reform the electoral process, improve the monitoring mechanism, and ensure ease of doing business in multi-state co-operative societies.
