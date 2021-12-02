Parliament LIVE Updates: Houses to Assemble for 4th Day as Oppn Continues to Protest for Revocation of Suspension of MPs

When the government’s thrust is on digitisation, frequent suspension of the internet on flimsy grounds is uncalled for and must be avoided, a parliamentary panel has said. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, in its report titled ‘Suspension of Telecom and Internet Services and Its Impact’ called for defining the parameters and a robust mechanism for internet shutdown.
It noted that the suspension of telecom services and the internet frequently affected life and liberty of people. The Committee said, When the Government’s thrust is on digitisation and knowledge economy with free and open access to internet at its core, frequent suspension of internet on flimsy grounds is uncalled for and must be avoided.
The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day on Wednesday amid unrelenting protests by opposition members over the issue of suspension of 12 MPs. When the House assembled at 3 pm following an adjournment post-lunch, the opposition members again started their protest inside the Well and continued their sloganeering. The members did not allow Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who was moving The Dam Safety Bill, 2019 for consideration in the House, to complete his speech.
A total of 165 terrorists have been killed while 14 have been apprehended by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir this year, the Parliament was informed on Wednesday. Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told the Rajya Sabha, in a written reply, that there has been a substantial decrease in incidents of infiltration and terrorist attacks in the Union Territory since 2018.
The National Crime Records Bureau, which compiles data from states and Union territories, does not report cases of “hurt to farmers due to attack on farmers’ protests" separately, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday. Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) in its report ‘Crime in India 2020′ reported 5,78,641 cases of hurt, but it did not report cases of “hurt to farmers due to attack on farmers’ protests separately". Rai was responding to a question, which among other details, also sought to know whether it is fact that attacks on farmers’ protests by administration as well as the public have increased during recent times in the country.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Wednesday condemned the Centre’s response in Parliament on compensation to the kin of farmers, who died during the protest against three agriculture laws, and reiterated its demand for financial assistance to the families of those deceased, an official statement said. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar reportedly said the government has no information about farmers’ deaths during the protest and therefore, the question of financial assistance does not arise.
In the statement, the SKM alleged that the BJP government was trying to divide protesting farmers by not starting formal dialogue again and not responding formally to the letter sent by the SKM, reminding it about the pending demands. “The BJP government should stop attempting to divide farmers even at this stage. Farmers’ unions stand united and the Modi government should stop its continued divisive agenda. The SKM is awaiting formal communication with all required details from the government," it said.
The Centre on Wednesday notified a legislation to repeal the three agriculture laws against which thousands of farmers have been protesting for over a year now. The Farm Laws Repeal Act, 2021 received the assent of the President of India on November 30, said a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice.
This law was passed by Parliament on November 29 without debate amid protests by Opposition MPs. The Farm Laws Repeal Act seeks to repeal three new farm laws which were passed by Parliament in September last year with an objective to bring reforms in the agriculture sector, especially marketing of farm produce.
Meanwhile, the Union government on Wednesday told Parliament that it has no data on farmers who died during the year-long protests against the three farm laws repealed on November 29. In a written reply to Opposition’s questions in Rajya Sabha, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the government did not have any record of farmers who died during the protests and therefore there was “no question for compensation to their families”.
