Parliament LIVE Updates: Houses to Assemble for 4th Day as Oppn Continues to Protest for Revocation of Suspension of MPs

When the government’s thrust is on digitisation, frequent suspension of the internet on flimsy grounds is uncalled for and must be avoided, a parliamentary panel has said. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, in its report titled ‘Suspension of Telecom and Internet Services and Its Impact’ called for defining the parameters and a robust mechanism for internet shutdown.

It noted that the suspension of telecom services and the internet frequently affected life and liberty of people. The Committee said, When the Government’s thrust is on digitisation and knowledge economy with free and open access to internet at its core, frequent suspension of internet on flimsy grounds is uncalled for and must be avoided.