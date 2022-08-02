Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Day After Cong’s Walkout, RS to Debate Price Hike Today; Mahua Moitra ‘Hides’ Louis Vuitton Bag

The government has agreed for a discussion in the Rajya Sabha on rising prices of essential commodities on Tuesday, as the Opposition Congress and other parties disrupted proceedings over the arrest of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and other issues. When the House re-assembled at noon for Question Hour, the Opposition parties continued with their protests as several MPs reached the well of House and raised slogans against the central dispensation. However, Bhubaneswar Kalita, who was in the Chair, went ahead with the Question Hour.

As sloganeering continued, Leader of the House and Union minister Piyush Goyal appealed to the protesting members to allow legislative business and Question Hour to function smoothly as the debate on price rise is listed in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.