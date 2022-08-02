Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Day After Cong’s Walkout, RS to Debate Price Hike Today; Mahua Moitra ‘Hides’ Louis Vuitton Bag

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: A week after suspending them from the House for “unruly” behaviour, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday revoked the suspension of four Congress members, after seeking assurance from the Opposition that they will not bring placards to the House. Read More
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri assured the Rajya Sabha on Monday that he would take up with the new Delhi Police commissioner the reported crackdown on street vendors by police and civic authorities in the national capital. The housing and urban affairs minister, while responding to a query during the Question Hour, also said the central government has written to the chief secretaries of all states to take steps to protect the dignity and respect of street vendors, who are now being encouraged to become micro-entrepreneurs through the Pradhan Mantri SVANidhi scheme.
The government has agreed for a discussion in the Rajya Sabha on rising prices of essential commodities on Tuesday, as the Opposition Congress and other parties disrupted proceedings over the arrest of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and other issues. When the House re-assembled at noon for Question Hour, the Opposition parties continued with their protests as several MPs reached the well of House and raised slogans against the central dispensation. However, Bhubaneswar Kalita, who was in the Chair, went ahead with the Question Hour.
As sloganeering continued, Leader of the House and Union minister Piyush Goyal appealed to the protesting members to allow legislative business and Question Hour to function smoothly as the debate on price rise is listed in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
Members of Congress and DMK on Monday walked out of Lok Sabha, expressing dissatisfaction over the reply of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to a debate on price rise. In the middle of Sitharaman’s reply, Congress members walked out of the House. After a few minutes, DMK members also walked out as a mark of protest. Later talking to reporters outside the Parliament House, Congress member Manish Tewari, who initiated the debate, said that as per the government, “no inflation exists like no one killed Jessica. Everything is hunky-dory, that is your (government) response to the concerns raised by the Opposition". He also said the minister’s response was arrogant.
Defending the government over the issue of price rise, the BJP on Monday asked the opposition members to get over “Modi-phobia" and appreciate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his handling of the situation during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic and providing free food to 80 crore people of the country. Participating in a debate on the issue of price rise, BJP member Nishikant Dubey accused the Congress of increasing the public debt during its regime in the past.
He urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to bring a white paper on it so that people of the country come to know how they (Congress governments) borrowed money due to which generations are facing losses. This is not about price rise but a design to help the son rise, Dubey charged in a veiled attack at the Congress leadership.
Raising the issue of high LPG cost during the debate on price rise in Lok Sabha, TMC member Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Monday bit into a raw brinjal she had brought with her and said she wonders whether the government wants “us to eat raw" vegetables. As opposition members questioned the seriousness of the government in addressing the problem of inflation, Dastidar said those who got a cylinder under Ujjwala scheme don’t have the money for a refill.
The Trinamool Congress MP said she would like to hear the views of a minister who had protested with an LPG cylinder ver price hike when the BJP was in Opposition. She said sometimes she wonders whether “government bahadur wants us to eat raw" vegetables and bit into a brinjal, leaving the MPs including from her own party amused.
When Trinamool’s Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar was speaking on price rise, Mahua Moitra, sitting beside her, was caught on camera moving her bag from the seat next to her to near her feet under the table. Reports suggest that it was a Louis Vuitton bag priced at more than Rs 1.5 lakh. The video of Moitra hiding her bag went viral on social media with many netizens asking as to how could a Trinamool MP cornering the government over the issue of price rise carry such an expensive handbag.
The Congress on Monday held the BJP-led central government responsible for the price rise, saying its decisions have hit hard 25 crore households in the country and widened the divide between the rich and the poor. Initiating a debate on the issue of the price rise in Lok Sabha, Congress member Manish Tewari alleged that savings, investment, production, consumption and employment, the five pillars of the economy, have been blown away due to the wrong policies of the Union government.
During the UPA regime, 27 crore people were brought above the poverty line. Then it was learnt from a report, which was made public in 2021, that as many as 23 crore people are once again below the poverty line, he said. While the number of billionaires in India increased from 100 to 142 in these years, the income of those in the lower strata has been decreasing day by day, he said.
Four Congress members — Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, T N Prathapan and S Jothimani were suspended last Monday from LS for the rest of the monsoon session for carrying placards and raising slogans inside the House.
The monsoon session of Parliament has seen scant business since it began on July 18 as the House remained deadlocked over protests by the opposition which insisted on taking up discussion on price rise and other issues.
Members in the Lok Sabha participated in the debate on price rise while the Rajya Sabha will deliberate on the issue on Tuesday.
