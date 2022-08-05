Home / News / Politics / Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Amid Oppn Uproar over 'ED Action', Kharge Summoned to Herald House; Proceedings to Resume at 11 AM
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Amid Oppn Uproar over 'ED Action', Kharge Summoned to Herald House; Proceedings to Resume at 11 AM

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Congress and other Opposition leaders raised the issue of ED action and rising prices and continued sloganeering in both Houses on Thursday; proceedings to resume at 11 AM today

Multiple disruptions were seen during this session of the Parliamet after several MPs from both houses were suspended. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi, India // Updated: August 05, 2022, 08:40 IST
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: The Lok Sabha session on Thursday was adjourned amid sloganeering by Congress members against the alleged misuse of the Enforcement Directorate by the government. As soon as the House met at 2 pm, papers were laid on the table and two resolutions adopted amid continued sloganeering by Congress members. Read More

Aug 05, 2022 08:20 IST

Zero Hour Notice in RS over Need to Conduct SC Proceedings in Hindi

BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the need to conduct proceedings of Supreme Court in Hindi and that of the High court in regional languages.

Aug 05, 2022 08:18 IST

Bill to Make MSP Legal Guarantee to be Introduced in RS

AAP MP Raghav Chadha to introduce a Private Member’s Bill in Rajya Sabha today to make MSP a legal guarantee.

Aug 05, 2022 08:17 IST

Reconsider Spending on Adverts for ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’: Parl Committee to Govt

A parliamentary standing committee on Thursday recommended that the government should reconsider spending on advertisements under the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ scheme and focus on planned expenditure allocation for sectoral interventions in education and health. The panel noted that out of a total of Rs. 446.72 crore released during 2016-2019 for the government’s flagship scheme, 78.91 per cent was spent only on media advocacy.

Aug 05, 2022 08:16 IST

Govt Does Not Interfere with Press Club Internal Affairs: Anurag Thakur

The government does not interfere in the internal affairs of the Press Club of India as it is a non-government body, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told Rajya Sabha Thursday. He was responding to a question by Congress member from Gujarat Naranbhai J Rathwa who had sought to know if it is a “fact that the Press Club of India on Raisina Road in Delhi was enrolling members at an exorbitant membership charge of Rs 1.5 lakh and above".

Aug 05, 2022 08:04 IST

71 Thousand Cases Pending With SC, Rajya Sabha Informed

Over 71 thousand cases are pending with the Supreme Court, out which over 10,000 are awaiting disposal for over a decade, Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday. In a written reply, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said 71,411 cases as of August 2 were pending before the top court, which included over 56,000 civil matters and over 15,000 criminal matters.

Aug 05, 2022 07:58 IST

Over 21 Crore 2 Wheelers and 7 Crore Four Wheelers Registered

The country has more than 21 crore two-wheelers and over 7 crore four-wheelers registered, Parliament was informed on Thursday in a written reply to to the Lok Sabha by Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari.

 

Aug 05, 2022 07:56 IST

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge Summoned by the ED to Herald House

Leader of Opposition and Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge was summoned by the ED to Herald House on Thursday even as House proceedings took place.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh raised the issue of summoning of Kharge by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), saying he was called by the probe agency when Parliament is in session and he left around 12:20 pm and presented himself. ‘This is Modishahi reaching new lows,’ Ramesh tweeted.

Aug 05, 2022 07:54 IST

Lok Sabha Adjourned Amid Sloganeering by Opposition Leaders

As soon as the House met at 2 pm, papers were laid on the table and two resolutions adopted amid continued sloganeering by Congress members.

Kirit Solanki, who was in the chair, requested the protesting members to go back to their seats and allow the House to function after which he adjourned the proceedings for the day. Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm as soon as Congress members displayed placards to protest against ED actions and price rise.

Aug 05, 2022 07:53 IST

Rajya Sabha Adjourned as Opposition Leaders Raised the 'ED Action' Issue

The Congress raised the issue of ED action and police gherao of its party office and the residences of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, with leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge saying in the Rajya Sabha that he has been summoned by the ED at a time when Parliament is in session. Leader of the House Piyush Goyal, however, claimed that the government does not interfere in the functioning of law enforcement agencies and said Congress leaders should face the law, not run away from it and allow Parliament to function.

Aug 05, 2022 07:52 IST

Rajya Sabha passed the Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Family Courts (Amendment) Bill seeks to insert a provision in sub-section 3 of section 1 to provide for the establishment of family courts in Himachal Pradesh with effect from February 15, 2019, and in Nagaland with effect from September 12, 2008.

 

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm as soon as Congress members displayed placards to protest against ED actions and price rise.

Slogans “EDshahi band karo [Stop misuse of ED]” have been raised by the Opposition in Lok Sabha.

Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge was summoned by the ED to Herald House while the Parliament was in session. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh raised the issue of summoning of Kharge by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), saying he was called by the probe agency when Parliament is in session and he left around 12:20 pm and presented himself. ‘This is Modishahi reaching new lows,’ Ramesh tweeted.

Rajya Sabha passed the Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022, by a voice vote amid sloganeering by the opposition, led by Congress members who alleged misuse of the Enforcement Directorate by the government. Lok Sabha had passed the bill last week.

