Home / News / India / Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Suspended MPs Hold 50-Hr-Long Protest in Parl as Centre Seeks Apology; Govt Likely to Discuss Price Rise Next Week
Live now

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Suspended MPs Hold 50-Hr-Long Protest in Parl as Centre Seeks Apology; Govt Likely to Discuss Price Rise Next Week

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: As many as 24 opposition MPs, 20 from the Rajya Sabha and four from the Lok Sabha, have been suspended for their unruly behaviour and creating ruckus in Parliament

parliament, parliament monsoon session, suspended MPs, lok sabha, rajya sabha
News18.com |
Delhi, India // Updated: July 28, 2022, 07:40 IST
Advertisement
Read More
Jul 28, 2022 07:40 IST

Suspension Can Be Revoked if Opposition MPs Apologise, Says Parliamentary Affairs Minister

The centre on its part has maintained that the suspension of MPs will be revoked soon as the MPs apologise for the behaviour in the house. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said the suspension of Opposition MPs can be revoked by the Chair if they apologise and assure they would not show placards in the House.

READ FULL STORY: Suspension Can Be Revoked if Opposition MPs Apologise: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi

Jul 28, 2022 07:35 IST

Overnight Protest In Parliament By 20 Suspended Opposition MPs

As many as 24 opposition MPs 20 from the Rajya Sabha and four from the Lok Sabha have been suspended so far over alleged unruly behaviour and for creating ruckus in Parliament. The MPs suspended over the last two days include seven from the TMC, six from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, three from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, two from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and one each from the Communist Party of India and the Aam Aadmi Party. Also, four Lok Sabha MPs of Congress have been suspended.

Advertisement
Jul 28, 2022 07:29 IST

Congress MPs joined the protest and shared selfies from the late-night protest at the Parliament complex.

Jul 28, 2022 07:27 IST

MPs camp at the Parliament complex through the night. Several MPs including TMC's Derek O'Brien were spotted at the protest site early this morning.

New Delhi: TMC MPs suspended from the Rajya Sabha, during a sit-in protest at Parliament House complex in New Delhi, Wednesday evening, July 27, 2022. The MPs are holding a 50-hour-long relay protest near the Gandhi Statue and will stay at the site through the night. (PTI Photo)
Jul 28, 2022 07:35 IST

Overnight Protest In Parliament By 20 Suspended Opposition MPs

As many as 24 opposition MPs 20 from the Rajya Sabha and four from the Lok Sabha have been suspended so far over alleged unruly behaviour and for creating ruckus in Parliament. The MPs suspended over the last two days include seven from the TMC, six from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, three from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, two from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and one each from the Communist Party of India and the Aam Aadmi Party. Also, four Lok Sabha MPs of Congress have been suspended.
Jul 28, 2022 07:29 IST

Congress MPs joined the protest and shared selfies from the late-night protest at the Parliament complex.

Advertisement
Jul 28, 2022 07:27 IST

MPs camp at the Parliament complex through the night. Several MPs including TMC's Derek O'Brien were spotted at the protest site early this morning.

[caption id="attachment_5638741" align="alignnone" width="2048"]
New Delhi: TMC MPs suspended from the Rajya Sabha, during a sit-in protest at Parliament House complex in New Delhi, Wednesday evening, July 27, 2022. The MPs are holding a 50-hour-long relay protest near the Gandhi Statue and will stay at the site through the night. (PTI Photo)[/caption]

Read more

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: The Union government on Wednesday said the suspension of Opposition MPs can be revoked by the Chair if they apologise and assure they would not show placards in the House.

As many as 24 opposition MPs, 20 from the Rajya Sabha and four from the Lok Sabha, have been suspended for their unruly behaviour and creating ruckus in Parliament.

The 20 MPs, suspended over the last two days, include seven from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), six from the DMK, three from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), two from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and one each from the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

They began a 50-hour-long protest inside the Parliament complex on Wednesday and stayed through the night.

Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed repeated adjournments, following uproar by Opposition MPs over the suspension of the 24 MPs among other issues such as price rise, GST hikes, and inflation.

Meanwhile, the Centre may take up a discussion on price rise next week in Parliament, sources in the opposition parties claimed on Wednesday. They, however, said the government does not appear keen on a debate on the Agnipath military recruitment scheme and could evade the matter on the ground that it was sub judice.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here