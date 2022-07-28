Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Suspended MPs Hold 50-Hr-Long Protest in Parl as Centre Seeks Apology; Govt Likely to Discuss Price Rise Next Week

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: The Union government on Wednesday said the suspension of Opposition MPs can be revoked by the Chair if they apologise and assure they would not show placards in the House.

As many as 24 opposition MPs, 20 from the Rajya Sabha and four from the Lok Sabha, have been suspended for their unruly behaviour and creating ruckus in Parliament.

The 20 MPs, suspended over the last two days, include seven from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), six from the DMK, three from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), two from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and one each from the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

They began a 50-hour-long protest inside the Parliament complex on Wednesday and stayed through the night.

Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed repeated adjournments, following uproar by Opposition MPs over the suspension of the 24 MPs among other issues such as price rise, GST hikes, and inflation.

Meanwhile, the Centre may take up a discussion on price rise next week in Parliament, sources in the opposition parties claimed on Wednesday. They, however, said the government does not appear keen on a debate on the Agnipath military recruitment scheme and could evade the matter on the ground that it was sub judice.

