Parliament LIVE: Opposition Likely To Continue Attack on Govt Over Adani Issue Following PM's Dig at Gandhis

The number of Indian citizens renouncing citizenship has gone up significantly in the last couple of years, with 1.63 lakh doing so in 2021 and 2.25 lakh in 2022, the Parliament was told on Thursday.
“As per the information available with the Ministry, the number of Indians who renounced their Indian citizenship was 1,31,489 (in 2015); 1,41,603 (in 2016); 1,33,049 (in 2017); 1,34,561 (in 2018); 1,44,017 (in 2019); 85,256 (in 2020); 1,63,370 (in 2021) and 2,25,620 (in 2022). For reference purposes, data was 1,22,819 (in 2011); 1,20,923 (in 2012); 1,31,405 (in 2013); 1,29,328 (in 2014)," External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar told the Rajya Sabha.
“As per available information, 5 Indian nationals obtained the citizenship of UAE during the last three years," the reply added.
If international gas prices come down, the government could give relief to consumers on cooking gas through subsidy, the Parliament was told on Thursday. Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri said in Lok Sabha during Question Hour on Thursday that the government imports 60 per cent of the total domestic requirement of gas.
“There is a (existing) subsidy of Rs 200. What is this subsidy? It is tax payer’s money… The ones who are most vulnerable, we are always ready to help if it is left to this House and the honourable Prime Minister. It would be ideal if the international or the Saudi Contract Price could further come down from $750. It would enable domestic LPG to be sold at even more economical rates," he said.
A total of 2613 instances of technical snags have occurred in the flights of Indian airlines in the country during the last five years (2018-2022), the Parliament was told on Thursday. While Indigo witnessed 885 such incidents, Spicejet and Vistara recorded 691 and 444 such instances, respectively, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Gen. V.K. Singh (retd) told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.
He said that Civil Aviation Requirement Section 5 Series C Part I issued by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) requires occurrences relating to system and component failure to be reported to it. These occurrences, based on their severity are investigated either by the airlines concerned under the supervision of the DGCA or by the DGCA under Rule 13(1) of the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017.
Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has written a letter to the chairman of the House Jagdeep Dhankar and said that MPs have freedom of speech and he did not make any personal allegations.
In his letter Kharge mentions, “Rule 238A of ‘Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States’ stipulates that ‘the Chairman may at any time prohibit any Member from making any such allegation if he is of the opinion that such allegation is derogatory to the dignity of the Council or that no public interest is served by making such allegation.’
“Further, read with Rule 238, the term allegation refers to a matter of fact on which a judicial decision is pending; or refers to making a personal charge."
Farmers’ outfit Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Thursday said it will hold a ‘kisan mahapanchayat’ outside Parliament on March 20 to press for a legal guarantee on minimum support price.
The umbrella body of several farmer unions took the decision at a meeting held at the Jat Bhavan here under the leadership of Yudhveer Singh, Raja Ram Singh and Dr. Sunilam, according to a statement issued by the SKM. It also criticized the Union Budget as “anti-farmer".
The SKM slammed the government for “drastic cuts" in allocations pertaining to farmers, rural development, education, health and MNREGA in the Budget presented on February 1.
Underlining that the founding fathers of the Constitution empowered the elected members to speak in the Parliament without fear or favour, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Thursday wrote to Speaker Om Birla, urging him to revisit his decision to expunge portions of Rahul Gandhi’s speech made during the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address.
“On February 7, our leader Rahul Gandhi spoke on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address. In his speech, he had mentioned certain facts about the ongoing issues related to the Hindenburg report and the alleged involvement of Adani group of companies in manipulation of the stock market. He also posed some questions to the Prime Minister on the issue. Sir, in the incorrected debates published by the Secretary General, a major portion of the speech of Rahul Gandhi was removed in such a way that the whole speech became unintelligible," Chowdhury said in the letter.
The government has told a parliamentary committee that it “may not be desirable" to set up a unified media council as each media platform was unique and distinctive in its own way with a self-regulatory mechanism, prompting the panel to make a fresh push for such a framework with statutory powers to enforce advisories.
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, chaired by Shiv Sena member Pratap Jadhav, had suggested to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to have a media council, contending that there were limitations in enforcement of advisories issued by the Press Council of India and News Broadcasting Standards Authority.
In an action-taken report on the subject ‘Ethical Standards in Media Coverage’, the committee said it had opined that the ministry should explore the possibility of establishing a media council encompassing print, electronic and digital media which should be equipped with statutory powers to enforce its orders where required. The committee noted that the ministry had informed it that there were separate regulatory mechanisms for different media platforms.
Expressing concern that around 30 per cent of the sanctioned strength of doctors, paramedical and administrative staff for all CGHS set-ups in the country are lying vacant, a parliamentary committee on Thursday recommended the health ministry to complete the recruitment process expeditiously.
“It is really worrisome that out of the sanctioned strength of 1,997 doctors, 490 posts are lying vacant," the Committee on Estimates in its report ‘Assessment of Various Initiatives under CGHS’ tabled in Lok Sabha said. “No wonder, patients are made to wait for a long time in Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) dispensaries due to non-availability of doctors," it stated.
The committee, while taking note of the steps taken by the ministry to fill up the vacant posts, recommended it to pursue strongly with the recruiting departments/agencies concerned so that the recruitment process can be completed expeditiously.
Parliament News LIVE Updates: Parliament is expected to see a stormy day on Friday with the Opposition continuing to attack the government over the Adani-Hindenburg row. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed chaos on Thursday as the Opposition attacked the ruling BJP-led government over the Adani issue, inflation and unemployment, among other issues.
Amid sloganeering from Opposition MPs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to the Motion of Thanks in Rajya Sabha yesterday. During the address, the Prime Minister launched a frontal attack on the Congress, while the Opposition was protesting for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the allegations against the Adani Group raised by Hindenburg Research.
PM Modi claimed that the Congress-led governments at the Centre had misused Article 356 of the Constitution to dismiss 90 state governments. The article was “misused” 50 times by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi-led government to dismiss elected state governments.
Prior to that, Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge raised objections over expunging a few words from his statement. The senior Congress leader asserted that former Prime Ministers, including Atal Bihari Vajpayee, have used the word that was expunged from his statement, and that he has not said anything unparliamentary.
Kharge had questioned the rise in the wealth of the Adani Group “in the last two-and-half years” during the debate on the motion of thanks on Wednesday. Some of his remarks were later expunged from House records.
Meanwhile, amid a row over her using an expletive inside Parliament, TMC MP Mahua Moitra remained defiant citing past instances of BJP leaders using objectionable words in the House and said she called “an apple, an apple”.
Soon after Moitra concluded her speech during the debate on the ‘Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address’ in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, there were angry exchanges between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP members. Moitra was heard using an objectionable word to which the Chair objected and urged members to avoid cuss words.
