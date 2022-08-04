Parliament News LIVE Updates: RS Clears National Anti-Doping Bill, Govt Rolls Back Data Protection Bill; Uproar in LS Over 'Misuse' of Central Agencies

Parliament Monsoon Session News LIVE Updates: Parliament on Wednesday passed a bill for providing a statutory framework for the functioning of the National Anti-Doping Agency and scaling up the network of dope testing laboratories in the country. The National Anti-Doping Bill, 2022 was passed by a voice vote in Rajya Sabha. It was cleared by Lok Sabha last week along with certain amendments.

While responding to the debate on the bill, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur said that currently, India can carry out only about 6,000 tests a year, and the proposed legislation would help increase the testing capacity significantly.

The government will come up with a comprehensive framework covering all aspects of digital economy with dedicated rules for data privacy, emerging technologies, and data governance framework, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Wednesday.

In other news, a parliamentary committee on Wednesday criticised the government over the absence of a “clear-cut" policy on engaging with the Indian diaspora and recommended bringing out a document to serve as a guiding principle for a deeper and wider connection with the community. The committee on External Affairs Ministry also expressed its displeasure over the government not yet having an authentic database of the Indian diaspora, and said Indian missions abroad should play a more proactive role in developing closer contact with the community.

-Ruckus in Lok Sabha Over ‘Misuse’ of Central Agencies by Modi Govt

Lok Sabha saw adjournments on Wednesday amid protests by Opposition parties over the “Enforcement Directorate raj."

This came in the backdrop of the ongoing National Herald case, in which Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi have been accused of money laundering.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi also came to the well of the House briefly to join her party MPs who were protesting against the “misuse of central investigative agencies" against opposition leaders.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday temporarily sealed the premises of the Young Indian in the Congress-owned National Herald office in Delhi as part of the ongoing money laundering case and instructed that the “premises not be opened without prior permission from the agency". The rest of the National Herald office in the Herald House building is open for use.

-Comprehensive Bill Covering All Aspects of Digital Economy Will Be Placed in Parliament: MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Wednesday that the government will come up with a comprehensive framework covering all aspects of digital economy with dedicated rules for data privacy, emerging technologies, and data governance framework.

-Govt Withdraws Personal Data Protection Bill from Lok Sabha

The government on Wednesday withdrew the Personal Data Protection Bill from Lok Sabha and said it will come out with a “set of fresh legislations" that will fit into the comprehensive legal framework. “The government will bring a set of new legislation for a comprehensive legal framework for the digital economy," said IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who moved for the withdrawal of the Bill in the House.

The government would hold a wide public consultation before putting the new legislation to Parliament, sources said. According to sources, the Bill could be replaced by more than one bill, dealing with privacy and cyber security and the government may bring the new set of bills in the Winter Session of Parliament.

-India to be Among Select Countries to Have Own Laws to Check Doping in Sports

He said for holding any major international championship, the number of tests required could be as high as 10,000 a month. Thakur also informed the House that samples from 16 countries are tested in laboratories located in India. The minister said that with the passage of this bill, India will join the club of select countries like the US, China, Japan, and France, which have their own laws related to checking doping in sports.

-Parliament Passes National Anti-Doping Bill to Provide Statutory Framework for NADA

A bill to provide statutory framework for the functioning of the National Anti-Doping Agency and scaling up the network of dope testing laboratories in the country was passed by Parliament on Wednesday.

The National Anti-Doping Bill, 2022 was passed by a voice vote in Rajya Sabha, a week after it was cleared by Lok Sabha along with certain amendments.

Incidentally, it is the first bill piloted by Anurag Thakur as the Sports and Youth Affairs Minister. While responding to the debate on the bill, the minister said that currently, India can carry out only about 6,000 tests a year, and the proposed legislation would help increase the testing capacity significantly.

