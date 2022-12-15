Parliament LIVE Updates: Over T3 Chaos, Delhi Airport CEO, Officials to Meet Parl Panel & Home Secy; LS Adjournment Notice Over Tawang Clash

Last Updated: December 15, 2022, 11:14 IST
New Delhi, India
Parliament LIVE Updates: The Parliament committee on tourism and transportation has summoned the Delhi airport CEO and officials at 3 pm on Thursday to discuss the congestion at T3. Read More
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari gives Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss “misuse of CBI, ED and other govt agencies against political rivals and others."
BJP MP Biplab Kumar Deb gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the need to reopen the border-haat on Tripura-Bangladesh border.
Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Thursday will review the issue of crowding at airports, particularly in Delhi and Mumbai, with key stakeholders, officials said.
CPI MP Sandosh Kumar P gave Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the need to reinstate concession to senior citizens in railways, as per ANI.
Congress leader Manish Tewari gave adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha for a ‘detailed’ discussion on the India-China border row.
TMC MP Derek O’Brien on Thursday listed a slew of issues that the opposition parties want to discuss in Parliament and claimed that the government only wants to discuss global warming.
On Wednesday, opposition parties met and strategised on issues they would raise in Parliament.
The serious effects of global warming and the need for remedial steps to tackle it will be discussed in the Rajya Sabha this afternoon, as per ANI. The issue will be raised by DMK, Congress and CPI MPs Tiruchi Siva, Pramod Tiwari and P Santhosh Kumar, respectively.
The Parliament on Wednesday passed a bill that seeks to include the Gond community in the Scheduled Tribes category in parts of Uttar Pradesh.
The Rajya Sabha passed by a voice vote the Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, which was introduced by Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda on Tuesday.
As many as 17 opposition parties on Wednesday staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha accusing the government of not holding a discussion over the December 9 clashes along the Line of Actual Control between the Indian and Chinese forces at the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.
Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Aam Aadmi Party, MDMK, Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI, Janata Dal-United, DMK, Trinamool Congress, and Telugu Desam Party were among the 17 parties that walked out from the House during ‘Zero Hour’.
The Opposition unity appeared to be missing while seeking a discussion in Lok Sabha on incidents of skirmishes along the China border, as the two major parties — Congress and the TMC — staged separate walk-outs on the matter. As soon as the Question Hour ended, leader of the Congress party in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who had moved an adjournment motion on the issue, sought a discussion on the matter. Om Birla, however, rejected the motion.
Chowdhury said that when the India-China war had broken out in 1962, the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had given an opportunity to more than 160 MPs to speak on the matter in Parliament. The Congress and the NCP members then staged a walk-out.
Interestingly though, the TMC members remained seated. Later, when the Zero Hour began, TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay sought a discussion on China, which was disallowed by P.V. Midhun Reddy, who was in the Chair.
In protest, the TMC members staged a walk-out, while the Congress members remained seated along with NCP and DMK MPs. (IANS)
Union Home secretary to chair meeting with all airport officials on the continued chaos at Delhi airport at 11 am today.
A BJP member on Wednesday raised the issue of Bihar hooch tragedy in Lok Sabha demanding immediate suspension of Superintendent of Police of Saran.
Janardan Singh Sigriwal claimed that hundreds of people die every day consuming illicit liquor in Bihar, as per PTI.
The Parliament committee on tourism and transportation has summoned the Delhi airport CEO and officials at 3 pm today to discuss the congestion at T3.
In a sharp attack against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra’s criticism of the Centre’s handling of the economy and her “who is the real ‘Pappu’ now" remark, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the TMC leader would find ‘Pappu’ in West Bengal if she looks in her own backyard.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gave notice to move an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, to discuss the police raids at the war room of party poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu in Hyderabad. The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) also gave a call to protest against the arrest of its several leaders by the Telangana police.
Police conducted raids on Tuesday night at Congress Poll Strategist Sunil Kanugolu. Police also arrested five persons by raiding the Congress’ war room in Jubilee Hills on Tuesday night.
TMC MP Saugata Roy on Wednesday demanded a discussion in Lok Sabha on the Chinese aggression along the Line of Actual Control (LAC,) urging the government to take steps to ensure the safety and security of the entire region of Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh.
Raising it as ‘an issue of urgent public importance’ in the Lower House, Roy said India has to give careful and specific attention to the improvement of infrastructure in border areas in order to facilitate the economic development of these areas and meet the country’s strategic and security requirements.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday assured the Lok Sabha that the government will take measures to further ease inflation, which has dipped below the RBI’s upper tolerance level of 6 per cent.
“We will bring down further for the sake of common people," she said while replying to a discussion on the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha.
The Opposition in the Lok Sabha once again demanded a discussion on the Chinese aggression along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Wednesday. TMC MP Saugata Roy, demanding a debate, urged the government to take steps to ensure the safety and security of the entire region of Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh. Calling the border issue “alarming”, he said, “the government is avoiding a discussion on the Chinese aggression in Lok Sabha, the Raksa Mantri issued a statement and there is no discussion. We demand full discussion on Chinese occupation in the House.”
Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Congress member Manish Tewari said it is the sixth session of Parliament since 2020 but it is “unfortunate” that not even once a discussion was held on Indo-China relationship and “situations” on the borders so far. “Nobody wants to level accusations on the government. Situations are sensitive,” he said. Extensive discussions were held in Lok Sabha on India-China relationships whenever tensions with the neighbouring country increased from 1950 to 1962, he added.
Earlier in the day, Congress MPs, led by party leader Sonia Gandhi, and TMC lawmakers walked out of the House, accusing the government of not allowing a discussion on the sensitive India-China border issue.
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge chaired a meeting of floor leaders of all Opposition parties on Wednesday to chalk out the strategy for the ongoing Winter Session. The leaders of the Congress, Shiv Sena, CPI, CPI-M, NCP, RJD, NC, SP, DMK met in the chamber of Mallikarjun Kharge, the leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha, and decided to corner the government on the border issue.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday assured the Lok Sabha that the government will take measures to further ease inflation, which has dipped below the RBI’s upper tolerance level of 6 per cent. “We will bring down further for the sake of common people,” she said while replying to a discussion on the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha. The government is constantly watching the price situation of essential commodities, she said.
Sitharaman also hit back at TMC MP Mahua Moitra’s criticism of the Centre’s handling of the economy and her “who is the real ‘Pappu’ now” remark. She said that the TMC leader would find ‘Pappu’ in West Bengal if she looks in her own backyard.
During a debate in the Lok Sabha over the supplementary demand of grants, the Finance Minister said Mahua Moitra should “look in her own backyard, and she will find Pappu in West Bengal.”
Citing “wonderful schemes that could benefit common people”, Sitharaman said, “West Bengal sits over it, doesn’t distribute it… you won’t need to search anywhere else for Pappu.”
She was responding to questions raised by Moitra about industrial output, the manufacturing sector and the number of people leaving India in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Moitra had said the ruling party had coined the term “Pappu”, usually used to attack Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, “to denigrate and signify extreme incompetence. But the statistics tell us who the actual Pappu is.”
