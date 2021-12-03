Parliament LIVE Updates: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is set to reply to the Covid-19 debate at around 12 pm this noon. Members of opposition TMC and NCP sought to know from the government its stand on booster doses for COVID-19, besides usage of money from the PM-CARES funds. Read More
In the Rajya Sabha on Friday, BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena will introduce ‘The Uniform Civil Code in India Bill, 2020’, seeking constitution of the National Inspection and Investigation Committee for preparation of ‘Uniform Civil Code’ and its implementation throughout India.
BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav will introduce the Population Control Bill and NCP MP Fauzia Khan will be introducing the ‘Universal Health Care Bill in the Upper House.
Amid continued disruption in the Rajya Sabha over the suspension of 12 MPs, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said “disapproval of undemocratic conduct in the House cannot be decried as undemocratic", and urged the ruling and opposition benches to resolve the impasse. Twelve opposition MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha on Monday for the Winter Session of Parliament for their “unruly" conduct in the previous session. The Opposition has described the suspension as “undemocratic and in violation of all the Rules of Procedure" of the Upper House.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will reportedly respond to Covid-19 debate today at 12 noon.
Members of opposition TMC and NCP on Thursday sought to know from the government its stand on booster doses for COVID-19, besides usage of money from the PM-CARES funds. Participating in a discussion on the COVID-19 pandemic in Lok Sabha, TMC member Saugata Roy accused the political leadership of “complacency" in handling of the pandemic.
The TMC on Thursday expressed solidarity with the journalist fraternity on the issue of restricted access to Parliament and called for immediate restoration of all facilities to the media to cover the proceedings. In a statement, the party condemned the move stating that such restriction was against the spirit of democracy.
Journalists on Thursday held a protest against certain restrictions imposed on the entry of scribes and camera people into Parliament, alleging the move is a precursor to a “complete ban" on spot coverage of parliamentary sessions by the media in the coming days.
He said it is because of the “mistakes” at the top level of the government that the country was caught “unprepared” in both the waves of COVID-19. “Till today, I do not know about what happened to other vaccines that have been discovered in the world — Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson. Whether all these vaccines have come to India and whether they can be used?” he said.
Is a booster dose necessary, Roy asked and added that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has not issued any directive yet. NCP’s Supriya Sule said states have also contributed to the PM-CARES fund, and sought to know how the Centre is distributing the money to states. “What is your stand on the third dose? We all have ageing parents, families, health workers … they all are anxious because there is no clarity,” she said, asking the government to also make it clear that booster and third dose are the same.
Omicron is certainly a setback for resuming international travel, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia told the Lok Sabha on Thursday. Responding to a question during Question Hour, he said, “Omicron’ is certainly a setback. Therefore, several countries have put different yardsticks to deal with it. Our country has categorised 11 nations as “at risk”. The U.K., South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Zimbabwe, Mauritius, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore and Israel are the “at risk” countries.
Congress, NCP, RJD, TRS and IUML stage walkout from Rajya Sabha over the issue of inflation. Trinamool Congress also walkout from Rajya Sabha over various issues including suspension of 12 Opposition MPs.
