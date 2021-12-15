Parliament LIVE Updates: Omicron, Inflation to be Discussed in LS, RS Today; Cong to Step Up Attack on Govt Over Suspension of 12 MPs

“Very important issues will be taken up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha tomorrow, Wednesday, December 15, 2021. All members of the Congress party in the Rajya Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the House from 11 AM onwards till the adjournment of the House…without fail and support the party stand,” the party’s chief whip Jairam Ramesh said.

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Tuesday held a protest outside Shastri Bhawan here against inflation and the suspension of 12 Opposition MPs from Rajya Sabha. IYC president Srinivas BV said the inflation “created” by the BJP government is wreaking havoc on the people of the country.

A demand was raised in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday to declare cow the national animal and enact an effective central law to stop cow slaughter in the country. Making a special mention in the House, BJP MP Kirori Lal Meena said cow is an integral part of Indian culture, and that even some Mughal rulers like Babur, Humayun and Akbar had prohibited its slaughter.

“Therefore, I demand that the central government should bring an effective law to stop cow slaughter and also, cow should be declared the ‘national animal’,” he said. Earlier, in his Zero Hour mention, Harnath Singh Yadav of the BJP said the rate of illegal religious conversions was increasing in the country, and demanded an anti-conversion law at the national level to ensure social harmony and national security.

Speaker Om Birla expressed his displeasure on Tuesday at ministers interacting with members over various issues inside the Lok Sabha and asked them not to run their offices from the House. Union minister Giriraj Singh was seen interacting with a member, who had come to his seat to discuss some issue after the Question Hour was over.

Intervening, Birla said, “Honourable members, ministers should not hold their offices from here. Ministers should ask the members to meet them in office.” He asked the members to maintain the decorum of the House. Members of various political parties often go to the seats of different ministers to raise certain issues related to their ministries even when the House proceedings are on.

