Parliament Winter Session May Conclude A Week Early On Dec 23: Report

The ongoing Winter Session of Parliament may end on Friday, December 23, a week ahead of schedule. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) headed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, which manages the schedule of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, sources said on Tuesday.

“In the just concluded Business Advisory Council (BAC) meeting of Lok Sabha, it was unanimously decided to adjourn the winter session of Parliament sine die on December 23," news agency ANI reported quoting sources.

They added that the decision has been taken keeping in mind the forthcoming Christmas week. Leaders of all parties are said to have arrived at a consensus to end the session on December 23.

Advertisement

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had received representations from several opposition leaders to end the session early, keeping in mind the festival and year-end season ahead, said sources.

The Winter Session of the Parliament began on December 7 and was slated to have 17 working days till December 29.

The Session has been witnessing chaotic scenes and frequent adjournments due to heated exchanges between the treasury and Opposition benches over the tension on the India-China border.

(With IANS inputs)

Read all the Latest Politics News here