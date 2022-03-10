‘Parrikar’s Guidance Brought Us Where We’re Today’: Goa CM Pramod Sawant Talks to News18

After Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant won the Sanquelim seat on Thursday with the ruling BJP inching closer to the halfway mark in the 40-seat assembly, the man is full of smiles, and thanked the people of Goa for reposing faith in him.

According to the Election Commission’s website, Sawant won Sanquelim seat by 300 votes, and said he hopes to retain the post of the chief minister.

In an exclusive interview with News18, Sawant, said, “I was very confident that, under the leadership of our central leaders and the way I was leading the campaign, we would get 22 seats. In two seats, we were trailing but three independents have exuded their support to us."

Sawant said though former CM Manohar Parrikar is not amongst us, people have accepted the fact that they will support those who are leading the BJP in Goa.

“It is the guidance that Parrikar gave us that brought us where we are today," he told News18.

Sawant said he is looking forward to forming the government after the high-level meeting with the central leadership.

Standing with an even wider smile and bursting with happiness was his wife, Sulakshana Sawant. When congratulated about her husband’s win, a proud Sawant gave her a pat on her back.

“We complement each other and I see this victory as a win too lot of BJP ‘karyakartas’ who have strived their level best and made us win in more than 20 constituencies. After 2012, the year 2022 is a movement of a new brand," she said.

Early trends show BJP taking the lead in 19 seats, leaving behind the Congress, which is leading in 15 assembly seats.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said, “People of Goa have given us a clear majority. We will get 20 seats or even 1-2 seats more. People have shown faith in PM Modi. Independent candidates are coming with us. MGP is also coming with us and taking all together, we will form our govt."

