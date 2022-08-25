Parties Gear up for Himachal Pradesh Polls 2022: BJP Core Group to Meet, AAP to Announce Health ‘Guarantees’

Ahead of the upcoming Himachal Pradesh assembly polls, political parties are gearing up their campaigns in the state.

A meeting of the core group of the BJP’s Himachal Pradesh unit will be held in Shimla on Thursday. The agenda of the meeting, that will be held at Peterhoff, has not been disclosed.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Union minister Anurag Thakur, BJP national vice-president Saudan Singh and the in-charge of the party’s state unit, Avinash Rai Khanna, are likely to attend the meeting which will be chaired by state BJP chief Suresh Kashyap.

The meeting will also be attended by former chief ministers Prem Kumar Dhumal and Shanta Kumar, state BJP co-incharge Sanjay Tandon, former state party presidents Rajeev Bindal and Satpal Satti, Health Minister Rajiv Saizal, state BJP general secretaries Trilok Kapoor, Rakesh Jamwal and Trilok Jamwal and state BJP organisational secretary Pavan Rana.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is trying to make a foray into the state’s political landscape, is likely to announce health-related “guarantee" for voters.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will make the announcement for the “second guarantee" at Kapila Farm in Una district.

Earlier, the party had promised free and quality education for students in the hilly state if voted to power and it is expected that this announcement will be regarding healthcare.

The announcements on August 17 were made in Shimla by Sisodia and Mann who said that all schools would be made excellent on the lines of Delhi, private ones would not be allowed to hike fees illegally, temporary teachers would be regularised, vacant posts filled and they won’t be given any non-teaching work.

(With PTI inputs)

