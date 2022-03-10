Pathardeva Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Pathardeva seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 14 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Sandeep Kumar Mall (JDU), Sanjay Srivastav (BSJP), Rameshvar Sharma (MAP), Rajkishor (RVVP), Ambar Jahan (INC), Parvej Alam (BSP), Brahmashankar Tripathi (SP), Surya Pratap Shahi (BJP), Ziaul Haque Alias Jamshed (AAP), Jwala Ji Prajapati (BJMP), Durga (ADUPA), Pradip (BSCP), Manisha Singh (RUC), Mukhtar Pasi (HDSP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 59.29%, which is -1.03% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Surya Pratap Shahi of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Advertisement

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Pathardeva results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.338 Pathardeva (पथरदेवा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh. Pathardeva is part of Deoria Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.41% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.13%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 2,95,323 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,61,913 were male and 1,33,392 female and 18 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Pathardeva in 2019 was: 824 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

Advertisement

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,10,888 eligible electors, of which 1,73,137 were male,1,44,590 female and 12 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,26,794 eligible electors, of which 1,78,461 were male, 1,48,322 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Pathardeva in 2017 was 184. In 2012, there were 195 service voters registered in the constituency.

Advertisement

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Surya Pratap Shahi of BJP won in this seat defeating Shakir Ali of SP by a margin of 42,997 which was 22.44% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 52.09% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Shakir Ali of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Surya Pratap Shahi of BJP by a margin of 4,554 votes which was 2.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 32.98% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 338 Pathardeva Assembly segment of the 66. Deoria Lok Sabha constituency. Ramapati Ram Tripathi of BJP won the Deoria Parliament seat defeating Binod Kumar Jaiswal of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Deoria Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 20 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Pathardeva are: Sandeep Kumar Mall (JDU), Sanjay Srivastav (BSJP), Rameshvar Sharma (MAP), Rajkishor (RVVP), Ambar Jahan (INC), Parvej Alam (BSP), Brahmashankar Tripathi (SP), Surya Pratap Shahi (BJP), Ziaul Haque Alias Jamshed (AAP), Jwala Ji Prajapati (BJMP), Durga (ADUPA), Pradip (BSCP), Manisha Singh (RUC), Mukhtar Pasi (HDSP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 59.29%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 60.32%, while it was 55.59% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Pathardeva went to the polls in Phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.338 Pathardeva Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 364. In 2012, there were 347 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.338 Pathardeva comprises of the following areas of Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 2 Bakhra, 3 Desahi Deoria, 5 Pathardeva of 1 Deoria Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Pathardeva constituency, which are: Deoria, Hata, Kushinagar, Fazilnagar, Rampur Karkhana. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Gopalganj district of Bihar..

The total area covered by Pathardeva is approximately 386 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Pathardeva is: 26°37’57.7"N 83°53’15.4"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Pathardeva results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.