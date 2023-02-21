The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has come out with guns blazing against senior Congress leader and party spokesperson Pawan Khera after the latter allegedly ‘misspelt’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name while criticising the Centre over the Adani row. Hitting out at Khera for allegedly mocking the name of PM Modi and that of his father in connection with the Adani-Hindenburg row, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed the country will not forgive “these horrible remarks of Congressmen".

“Make no mistake- pathetic remarks by courtier Pawan Khera on PM’s father have blessings of the top levels of Congress, which is full of entitlement and disdain against a person of humble origins being PM. India will not forget or forgive these horrible remarks of Congressmen," Sarma tweeted on Monday night.

Sarma’s comment came after the Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday registered a case against the Congress leader following a complaint by city-based BJP leader Mukesh Sharma who alleged that the Khera “intentionally made fun" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late father.

The case was registered at Hazratganj police station here under sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 500 (defamation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the IPC, a police official said.

Khera allegedly made the remarks while criticising the Centre over the Adani row.

Sharma said Khera talked about the Prime Minister’s late father Damodar Das Mool Chand Modi and made unsavoury remarks.

“Khera mocked Modi by linking his father’s name with the name of father of Gautam Adani. He made sarcastic comments on Narendra Modi," he added.

The MLC said that Khera’s comments were punishable under the provision of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and his act was condemnable and reprehensible.

“In a democracy, there is a freedom of expression and of speech, but this does not allow one to mock at some person or speak about the family of the person," he added.

(With agency inputs)

