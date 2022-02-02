Patiala Peg with a Twist: ​Captain or Congress—Whose Turf Is It?

In the royal seat of Patiala and their home, either Captain Amarinder Singh or his wife have held sway as MLA for almost two decades now. Singh in fact won in 2017 and 2012, polling nearly 70 per cent of the votes, and his major opponents lost their deposits. But this time Captain does not have the Congress hand supporting him.

At the famous Fuvaara Chowk of Patiala, Aam Aadmi Party hoardings and flags are now competing with those of the Congress and billboards of Amarinder Singh’s new party on which images of Captain and Prime Minister Narendra Modi occupy prime space. At the nearby Congress office, party candidate Vishnu Sharma proclaims in an interview with CNN-News18: “This is not the seat of Captain, this is the seat of the Congress party. This time you will come to know that the 70% vote that Captain says he has been getting, that 70% vote will come to the Congress." He added that Captain had done “vinash" (destruction) of Patiala and was inaccessible.

This then is the riddle — will the people of Patiala vote for Captain or for his former party, the Congress? Or will the new flavour of the season in Punjab, AAP, seize the Patiala fortress too? “Patiala’s vote is always for the face of Maharaja Captain Amarinder Singh, not any symbol. People are connected with Captain by heart and mind," councillor Vijay Kumar, a key aide of Captain in Patiala, told CNN-News18 at Amarinder Singh’s new party office. A veteran local and Captain supporter, Kuldeep Krishan Prashar, too says there is no doubt over Captain’s win as people have formed a connection with the Patiala royal family over many years. “The BJP alliance will be a bonus for Captain as PM Narendra Modi has done a lot for Hindus," Prashar says.

Congress’s ‘Hindu Card’

The Congress has also played the ‘Hindu card’ in the form of erstwhile mayor Vishnu Sharma whom Navjot Singh Sidhu recently drafted back into the party from the Akali Dal after he had quit following a dispute with Captain. AAP candidate Ajit Pal Singh Kohli is also a former Patiala mayor who came from Akali Dal. Some say Sharma and Kohli are lightweight contestants but Sharma does not agree. “Let Captain answer why no development happened in Patiala. He claims ‘vikas’ in Patiala but Patiala has seen ‘vinash’. Let him mention even one work that he has done," Sharma told CNN-News18.

Sharma cites his own work in Patiala as mayor, from building sewers to providing water. “Forget work, Captain did not even meet the people. They faced such problems even in meeting him. I am available 24 hours for the people, the doors of my house are open for them even at midnight," he said.

Public opinion split

CNN-News18 met a group of locals right outside the Congress office who said AAP was the real hope for Patiala and Punjab. So it seems like a triangular contest is on the cards and things are not as simple this time as they were earlier. At Patiala’s famous Dukhniwaran Sahib Gurdwara, local resident Charanjit Singh said, “There is no chance for Captain as he took Gutka Sahib (holy book) in his hand, took a vow and did not fulfill it." He was referring to Captain vowing that he would act against the drug trade in Punjab and punish the accused in the sacrilege cases of 2015. “Captain is absolutely zero. No one likes him anymore. AAP has a chance in Patiala," Charanjit Singh told CNN-News18.

Another local resident, Jaspal Singh, echoed this, saying Captain and the Congress were unlikely to win as work had not happened in Patiala like the people wanted. “Chances are good for AAP," he said. But there are some fans of Captain too who say he is the “karta-dharta" (administrator) of Patiala and deserves another chance. Will this be Captain’s last hurrah, many wonder. March 10 holds the answer.

