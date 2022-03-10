Patiala Rural Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: AAP Leading at 10 AM

Live election results updates of Patiala Rural seat in Punjab. A total of 19 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Jaspal Singh (SAD), Balbir Singh (AAP), Mohit Mohindra (INC), Sanjeev Sharma (PLC), Harpreet Kaur (SSRP), Jasdev Singh (ILVP), Tejwinderpal Singh Saini (PPOID), Abhishek Singh (IND), Shweta Jindal (IND), Krishan Kumar (IND), Jasdeep Singh (IND), Jashandeep Singh (IND), Dalbir Singh (IND), Dhraminder Singh (IND), Paramjit Singh Bhullar (IND), Baljit Singh (IND), Rajiv Kumar Babbar (IND), Mohinder Pal Singh (SADASM), Saurabh Jain (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 65.12%, which is -6.81% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Brahm Mohindra of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Patiala Rural results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.110 Patiala Rural (पटियाला ग्रामीण) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Patiala district of Punjab. Patiala Rural is part of Patiala Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.89% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.28%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 225639 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,09,130 were male and 1,16,501 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Patiala Rural in 2022 is: 1,068 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,55,500 eligible electors, of which 1,07,361 were male,98,215 female and 8 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,77,869 eligible electors, of which 93,255 were male, 84,614 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Patiala Rural in 2017 was 786. In 2012, there were 581 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Brahm Mohindra of INC won in this seat defeating Karanvir Singh Tiwana of AAP by a margin of 27,229 which was 18.57% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 46.97% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Brahm Mohindra of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Kuldeep Kaur Tohra of SAD by a margin of 27,602 votes which was 21.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48.52% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 110 Patiala Rural Assembly segment of the 13. Patiala Lok Sabha constituency. Preneet Kaur of INC won the Patiala Parliament seat defeating Surjit Singh Rakhra of SAD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AAP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and AAP won the Patiala Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 19 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Patiala Rural are: Jaspal Singh (SAD), Balbir Singh (AAP), Mohit Mohindra (INC), Sanjeev Sharma (PLC), Harpreet Kaur (SSRP), Jasdev Singh (ILVP), Tejwinderpal Singh Saini (PPOID), Abhishek Singh (IND), Shweta Jindal (IND), Krishan Kumar (IND), Jasdeep Singh (IND), Jashandeep Singh (IND), Dalbir Singh (IND), Dhraminder Singh (IND), Paramjit Singh Bhullar (IND), Baljit Singh (IND), Rajiv Kumar Babbar (IND), Mohinder Pal Singh (SADASM), Saurabh Jain (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 65.12%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 71.93%, while it was 72.14% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Patiala Rural went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.110 Patiala Rural Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 216. In 2012, there were 182 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.110 Patiala Rural comprises of the following areas of Patiala district of Punjab: KC Ajnoda Kalan of Nabha Tehsil; KC Sidhuwal, Ward Nos. 2 to 7 in Patiala (Municipal Corporation) and Hira Bagh Colony (OG) Ward No. 36, Ranjit Nagar Extension - I (OG) - Ward No.37, Grid Colony PSEB on Bhadson Road (OG) - Ward No.38, Urban Estate - I (OG) - Ward No.40, Punjabi University (OG) - Ward No.41, Urban Estate - II (OG) - Ward No.42, Ranjit Nagar Extension - II (OG) - Ward No. 43 in Patiala (Municipal Corporation and OG) of Patiala Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Patiala Rural constituency, which are: Fatehgarh Sahib, Sanour, Patiala, Samana, Nabha. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Patiala Rural is approximately 312 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Patiala Rural is: 30°24’09.7"N 76°19’47.3"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Patiala Rural results.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.