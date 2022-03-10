Patiyali Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Patiyali seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 14 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Neeraj Kishore Mishra (BSP), Mamtesh Shakya (BJP), Mohd. Imran Ali (INC), Nadira Sultan (SP), Kallu Singh (RSBRDP), Girish Chandra (RSSP), Meera Rani (BSCP), Yusuf (AAP), Vivek Kumar (JAP), Akhalesh (IND), Abhay Pratap Singh (IND), Jitendra Kumar (IND), Dhruv Mishra (IND), Kamlesh Kumar (MAP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 62.07%, which is 0.23% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Mamtesh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Advertisement

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Patiyali results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.102 Patiyali (पटियाली) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh. Patiyali is part of Etah Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.68% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 61.02%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 340140 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,82,971 were male and 1,57,149 female and 20 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Patiyali in 2019 was: 859 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

Advertisement

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,90,089 eligible electors, of which 1,79,257 were male,1,48,839 female and 11 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,06,382 eligible electors, of which 1,70,985 were male, 1,35,392 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Patiyali in 2017 was 375. In 2012, there were 452 service voters registered in the constituency.

Advertisement

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Mamtesh of BJP won in this seat defeating Kiran Yadav of SP by a margin of 3,771 which was 1.86% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 35.7% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Najeeva Khan Zeenat of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Suraj Singh Shakya of BSP by a margin of 27,775 votes which was 15.75% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 35.44% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most number of votes in the 102 Patiyali Assembly segment of the 22. Etah Lok Sabha constituency. Rajveer Singh (Raju Bhaiya) of BJP won the Etah Parliament seat defeating Ku. Devendra Singh Yadav of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Etah Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Patiyali are: Neeraj Kishore Mishra (BSP), Mamtesh Shakya (BJP), Mohd. Imran Ali (INC), Nadira Sultan (SP), Kallu Singh (RSBRDP), Girish Chandra (RSSP), Meera Rani (BSCP), Yusuf (AAP), Vivek Kumar (JAP), Akhalesh (IND), Abhay Pratap Singh (IND), Jitendra Kumar (IND), Dhruv Mishra (IND), Kamlesh Kumar (MAP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 62.07%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 61.84%, while it was 57.65% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Patiyali went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.102 Patiyali Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 373. In 2012, there were 348 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.102 Patiyali comprises of the following areas of Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Ganjdundwara, 2 Patiyali, 3 Dariyavganj, Panchayats 76 Samothee, 78 Bhujpura, 79 Sidhapura, 80 Kaliyanee, 82 Sarabal, 83 Ajeet Nagar, 84 Sailot, 85 Hamirpur, 86 Utarana, 87 Jasmai, 88 Viloutee of 4 Sidhapura KC, Sidhpura Nagar Panchayat, Patiyali Nagar Panchayat, Bhargain Nagar Panchayat and Ganjdundwara Municipal Board of 2 Patiyali Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Patiyali constituency, which are: Amanpur, Shekhupur, Kaimganj, Aliganj, Etah. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Patiyali is approximately 793 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Patiyali is: 27°42’54.7"N 79°01’22.1"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Patiyali results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.