Patti Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: AAP leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Patti seat in Punjab. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Laljit Singh Bhullar (AAP), Adesh Partap Singh (SAD), Harminder Singh (INC), Satnam Singh (LIP), Jaskaran Singh (PLC), Dilbag Singh (SADASM), Manjit Singh (DBSPA), Amandeep Singh (IND), Sartaj Singh Sandhu (IND), Sukhwant Singh (IND), Harjinder Singh (IND), Ravinder Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 71.28%, which is -4.26% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Harminder Singh Gill of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Patti results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.23 Patti (पट्टी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Majha region and Tarn Taran district of Punjab. Patti is part of Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 29.37% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.81%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 202155 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 96,907 were male and 1,05,238 female and 10 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Patti in 2022 is: 1,086 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,89,850 eligible electors, of which 99,799 were male,90,047 female and 4 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,73,533 eligible electors, of which 89,886 were male, 83,647 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Patti in 2017 was 2,103. In 2012, there were 1,228 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Harminder Singh Gill of INC won in this seat defeating Adesh Partap Singh Kairon of SAD by a margin of 8,363 which was 5.83% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 45.06% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Adeshpartap Singh Kairon of SAD emerged victorious in this seat beating Harminder Singh Gill of INC by a margin of 59 votes which was 0.04% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 47.79% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 23 Patti Assembly segment of the 3. Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. Jasbir Singh Gill (Dimpa) of INC won the Khadoor Sahib Parliament seat defeating Bibi Jagir Kaur of SAD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SAD got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Khadoor Sahib Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Patti are: Laljit Singh Bhullar (AAP), Adesh Partap Singh (SAD), Harminder Singh (INC), Satnam Singh (LIP), Jaskaran Singh (PLC), Dilbag Singh (SADASM), Manjit Singh (DBSPA), Amandeep Singh (IND), Sartaj Singh Sandhu (IND), Sukhwant Singh (IND), Harjinder Singh (IND), Ravinder Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 71.28%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 75.54%, while it was 77.67% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Patti went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.23 Patti Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 211. In 2012, there were 176 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.23 Patti comprises of the following areas of Tarn Taran district of Punjab: Panchayats Barwala, Dhariwal of Gharyala KC; KCs Patti, Kot Budha, Sabhra and Patti (Municipal Council) of Patti Tehsil; KCs Naushehra Pannuan and Sarhali of Tarn Taran Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Patti constituency, which are: Khadoor Sahib, Sultanpur Lodhi, Zira, Firozpur City, Khem Karan. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Patti is approximately 359 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Patti is: 31°12’53.3"N 74°50’01.7"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Patti results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.