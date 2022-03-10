Patti Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Patti seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Fulchandra (BSP), Rajendra Pratap Singh Alias Moti (BJP), Ram Singh (SP), Sunita (INC), Ajay Yadav (AAP), Nand Lal (BJMP), Mujammil Hussain (JAP), Rajmani (SUCOIC), Ram Abhilash (ADBPA), Kaushalendra Pandey (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 60.24%, which is -1.32% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Rajendra Pratap Singh Alias Moti of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Patti results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.249 Patti (पट्टी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh. Patti is part of Pratapgarh Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.6% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.09%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,11,817 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,67,042 were male and 1,44,702 female and 73 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Patti in 2019 was: 866 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,03,975 eligible electors, of which 1,82,395 were male,1,56,798 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,25,531 eligible electors, of which 1,77,140 were male, 1,48,389 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Patti in 2017 was 87. In 2012, there were 188 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Rajendra Pratap Singh Alias Moti of BJP won in this seat defeating Ram Singh of SP by a margin of 1,473 which was 0.71% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 36.08% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ram Singh of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Rajendra Pratap Singh Urf Moti Singh of BJP by a margin of 156 votes which was 0.08% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 32.28% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 249 Patti Assembly segment of the 39. Pratapgarh Lok Sabha constituency. Vinod Kumar Sonkar of BJP won the Pratapgarh Parliament seat defeating Indrajeet Saroj of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AD got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Pratapgarh Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Patti are: Fulchandra (BSP), Rajendra Pratap Singh Alias Moti (BJP), Ram Singh (SP), Sunita (INC), Ajay Yadav (AAP), Nand Lal (BJMP), Mujammil Hussain (JAP), Rajmani (SUCOIC), Ram Abhilash (ADBPA), Kaushalendra Pandey (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 60.24%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 61.56%, while it was 58.76% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Patti went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.249 Patti Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 404. In 2012, there were 387 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.249 Patti comprises of the following areas of Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 2 Deewanganj, 3 Patti, 4 Amapur, 5 Saifabad and Patti Nagar Panchayat of 5 Patti Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Patti constituency, which are: Pratapgarh, Raniganj, Lambhua, Kadipur, Badlapur, Mungra Badshahpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Patti is approximately 515 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Patti is: 25°56’58.6"N 82°15’07.9"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Patti results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.