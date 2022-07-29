Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan Trying to Sell Kapu Votes to TDP, Says Andhra CM Jagan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday accused Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan of trying to sell the Kapu community’s votes to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu.

In a special event organised at Gollaprolu village of Kakinada District, the chief minister released funds worth Rs 508.18 crore under the YSR Kapu Nestham here, benefitting 3,38,792 women belonging to Kapu, Balija, Ontari, Telaga castes across the state for the third consecutive year.

Addressing the gathering, the CM said that the state government had credited Rs 16,256 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for the Kapu community through various welfare schemes in the last three years, where Rs 1,492 crore was spent on the YSR Kapu Nestam scheme alone.

He said that the scheme was not mentioned in the manifesto, yet it was initiated to benefit women by providing financial assistance of Rs 15,000 per annum, similar to YSR Cheyutha, to empower women with business opportunities, and stated that the government is working for the welfare of these communities.

Taking a dig at Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, and a section of the media, the Chief Minister said that they were all trying to mislead people and secure power.

“We are seeing the politics of Babu’s adopted son (Pawan Kalyan) who is trying to sell the votes of the Kapus to Chandrababu and helping him to loot the state again. We should be alert on it. I do not have an adopted son as Babu had. I have your (people’s) support," Jagan said.

Drawing a comparison with the previous TDP government, he said that only Rs 400 crore per annum was spent for Kapu, Balija, Telaga and Ontari castes in TDP rule, while the current government had almost spent over Rs 32,296 crore in the last three years through both DBT and non-DBT schemes benefiting lakhs of people.

CM Jagan said the government had put officials on high alert during the flood, distributed ration supplies of 25 kg, and even provided financial aid of Rs 2,000 to every affected family.

He also sanctioned development works in the district.

Ministers Dadisetti Raja, Seediri Appalaraju, Chelluboina Venugopala Krishna, MP Vanga Geetha, MLA Kurasala Kannababu and other officials were present at the event.​

