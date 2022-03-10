Payal Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Manwinder Singh Giaspura from AAP leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Payal seat in Punjab. A total of 18 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Doctor Jaspreet Singh Bija (BSP), Manwinder Singh Giaspura (AAP), Bhagwan Singh Somal Kheri (CPI), Lakhvir Singh (INC), Harshit Kumar Sheetal (SADS), Gurpreet Singh (BJMP), Jagdeep Singh (LIP), Ranjit Singh Kaka (PKD), Rajdeep Kaur (JJJKPA), Rampal Singh Daulatpur (SADASM), Simardeep Singh Doburji (IND), Harchand Singh (IND), Gurdeep Singh Kali (IND), Advocate Prabhjot Singh (IND), Er. Jagtar Singh Lamba (IND), Malkit Singh (IND), Lakhvir Singh Lakha (PPOID), Jagdeep Singh (RJSGP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 76.12%, which is -6.26% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Lakhvir Singh Lakha of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.67 Payal (पायल) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Ludhiana district of Punjab. Payal is part of Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 35.48% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.2%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 165608 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 77,908 were male and 87,697 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Payal in 2022 is: 1,126 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,49,582 eligible electors, of which 85,261 were male,74,397 female and 4 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,45,674 eligible electors, of which 77,674 were male, 68,000 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Payal in 2017 was 1,233. In 2012, there were 364 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Lakhvir Singh Lakha of INC won in this seat defeating Gurpreet Singh Lapran of AAP by a margin of 21,496 which was 16.35% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 43.95% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Charanjit Singh Atwal of SAD emerged victorious in this seat beating Lakhvir Singh of INC by a margin of 630 votes which was 0.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 45.97% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 67 Payal Assembly segment of the 8. Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. Ravneet Singh Bittu of INC won the Fatehgarh Sahib Parliament seat defeating Simarjeet Singh Bains of LIP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AAP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SAD won the Fatehgarh Sahib Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 18 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Payal are: Doctor Jaspreet Singh Bija (BSP), Manwinder Singh Giaspura (AAP), Bhagwan Singh Somal Kheri (CPI), Lakhvir Singh (INC), Harshit Kumar Sheetal (SADS), Gurpreet Singh (BJMP), Jagdeep Singh (LIP), Ranjit Singh Kaka (PKD), Rajdeep Kaur (JJJKPA), Rampal Singh Daulatpur (SADASM), Simardeep Singh Doburji (IND), Harchand Singh (IND), Gurdeep Singh Kali (IND), Advocate Prabhjot Singh (IND), Er. Jagtar Singh Lamba (IND), Malkit Singh (IND), Lakhvir Singh Lakha (PPOID), Jagdeep Singh (RJSGP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 76.12%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 82.38%, while it was 82.51% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Payal went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.67 Payal Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 197. In 2012, there were 160 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.67 Payal comprises of the following areas of Ludhiana district of Punjab: Payal Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Payal constituency, which are: Sahnewal, Samrala, Khanna, Amargarh, Amloh, Gill. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Payal is approximately 433 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Payal is: 30°41’38.0"N 75°59’51.4"E.

