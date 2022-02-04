'People At Top Want Weak CM': Sidhu Makes Case Against Channi as Cong's Punjab Face After Nephew's Arrest

Congress Punjab chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday took a potshot at Charanjit Singh Channi after the CM’s nephew was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an illegal sand mining case. Sidhu, who has trained guns on the Congress CM earlier too, said “people at the top" wanted a weak chief minister who would “dance to their tunes".

“If a New Punjab has to be made, it is in the hands of the CM… You have to choose the CM this time. People at the top want a weak CM who can dance to their tunes. Do you want such a CM," said Sidhu, ANI reported. Sidhu has been a central character in the Congress’ infighting in its Punjab unit.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Bhupinder Singh alias Honey, a nephew of Channi, from Jalandhar on Friday, weeks after raiding his houses and offices in connection with money laundering allegations linked to a 2018 illegal sand mining case. Bhupinder Singh’s arrest comes around two weeks before Punjab votes in Assembly elections on February 2022.

The ED had reportedly seized Rs 10 crore cash during raids conducted on January 19 in an anti-money laundering investigation against illegal sand mining operations in Punjab. The seizure reportedly included Rs 8 crore from the premises linked to Bhupinder Singh.

After the raids, Channi had accused the BJP-led central government of hatching a “conspiracy" to “trap" him in the case ahead of Punjab elections 2022. The CM had also hit out at the BJP for trying to exact “revenge" over the return of Prime Minister Narendra Modi without attending a scheduled event and addressing a rally during his visit to Ferozepur earlier in January.

Sidhu and Channi have been engaged in a cold war, with the former having taken potshots at the CM earlier, as well. The Congress is yet to announce its chief ministerial candidate for the Punjab elections.

Sidhu had earlier asked the Congress top brass to come clean on the chief ministerial face for the 2022 polls. “What’s a baraat without a dulha," Sidhu quipped, adding that the right chief minister was crucial to avoid a crisis.

The statement had come after right after the party presented a united front after a furious Capt Amarinder Singh walked out and Navjot Singh Sidhu was placated after his public spat with Channi. Now, it remains to be seen whose side the political scales will tip in favour of, in the Congress this time.

