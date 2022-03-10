Pernem Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Pernem seat in Goa. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections: Pundalik Dhargalkar (AAP), Kamlakar Shankar Gadkar (IND), Rajan Babuso Korgaonkar (MGP), Vishnudas Korgaonkar (IND), Pravin Prabhakar Arlekar (BJP), Gurudas Virnodkar (IND), Jitendra Yeshwant Gaonkar (INC), Subhash Barkelo Kerkar (SHS), Sujay D. Mhapsekar (RGP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 85.47%, which is -3.24% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Ajgaonkar Manohar Trimbak of MAG in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Pernem results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.2 Pernem (पेरनेम) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Goa region and North Goa district of Goa. Pernem is part of North Goa Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.1% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.17%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.57%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 32,844 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 16,448 were male and 16,396 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Pernem in 2022 is: 997 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 31,360 eligible electors, of which 15,869 were male,15,491 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Goa Assembly elections, there were a total of 29,515 eligible electors, of which 15,040 were male, 14,475 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Pernem in 2017 was 13. In 2012, there were 27 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Goa Assembly elections, Ajgaonkar Manohar Trimbak of MAG won in this seat defeating Rajendra Arlekar of BJP by a margin of 6,030 which was 21.75% of the total votes cast for the seat. MAG had a vote share of 56.78% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Rajendra Arlekar of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Manohar Trimbak Ajgaoankar of INC by a margin of 8,353 votes which was 32.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 63.37% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 2 Pernem Assembly segment of the 1. North Goa Lok Sabha constituency. Shripad Yesso Naik of BJP won the North Goa Parliament seat defeating Girish Raya Chodankar of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the North Goa Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections from Pernem are: Pundalik Dhargalkar (AAP), Kamlakar Shankar Gadkar (IND), Rajan Babuso Korgaonkar (MGP), Vishnudas Korgaonkar (IND), Pravin Prabhakar Arlekar (BJP), Gurudas Virnodkar (IND), Jitendra Yeshwant Gaonkar (INC), Subhash Barkelo Kerkar (SHS), Sujay D. Mhapsekar (RGP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 85.47%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 88.71%, while it was 87.89% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Pernem went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Goa Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.2 Pernem Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 48. In 2012, there were 48 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.2 Pernem comprises of the following areas of North Goa district of Goa: Sazas - 1. Pernem, 2. Poroscodem, 3. Varconda, 4. Torxem, 5. Cansarvornem, 6. Alorna, 7. Ibrampur, 8. Dargalim, 9. Corgao, 10. Ozorim and 11. Pernem (Municipal Council) in Pernem Taluka.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Goa border Pernem constituency, which are: Mandrem, Bicholim, Tivim. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra.

The total area covered by Pernem is approximately 157 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Pernem is: 15°43’07.0"N 73°50’38.0"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Pernem results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.