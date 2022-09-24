PFI Crackdown Named 'Op Octopus', Nitesh Rane Tells Protesters 'Chun Chun ke Maarenge' | Top Updates

The National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) nation-wide crackdown on the Popular Front of India (PFI) has been named as ‘Operation Octopus,’ sources have said. NIA, along with Enforcement Directorate (ED) had on Thursday launched, the “largest ever" search operation against the party for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.

Multi-agency teams spearheaded by the NIA arrested 106 functionaries of the PFI on Thursday. This along with, simultaneous raids at 93 locations in 15 states were conducted.

Meanwhile, over 40 more workers and supporters of the PFI were detained on Friday after it held protests against the action by central and state agencies in Pune. Reacting to this, Maharashtra MLA Nitesh Rane took to Twitter, and said, “to all those shouting Pakistan Zindabad slogans in support of PFI in Pune…Chun chun ke marenge."

Here are the latest updates in the story:-

-The All India Bar Association on Saturday called for a pan-India ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI), along with setting up special courts to prosecute PFI members.

-Top intelligence sources told CNN-News18 that PFI has been attempting to fuel tensions in all communities of the country, including Muslims. PFI always always tries to create rifts between the common man and the government, they added.

-The NIA has claimed the documents seized during the raids conducted at the offices of PFI contain highly incriminating materials targeting prominent leaders of a particular community, PTI reported.

-The agency also alleged that the radical Islamist outfit encouraged youth to join terrorist groups including Lashkar-e-Taiba and Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

-Till now, the probe agency had produced 10 accused before the court and sought custody of them to “unearth larger conspiracy hatched by the accused/cadres and office bearers/leaders of PFI".

-The latest in the series of protests, the agitation held in Pune on Friday raised slogans condemning the raids and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). At least 42 people were detained here and they all were released the same night with a warning.

-Before this, the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad(ATS) conducted raids and launched a crackdown against the party in the state. Raids were conducted at 12 places including Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Aurangabad among other places. At least 20 people in the state have been arrested following the raids.

-The maximum number of arrests (22) were made from Kerala where the party has a stronghold, officials said. Among those arrested are PFI State President C P Mohammed Basheer, National Chairman O M A Salam, National Secretary Nasaruddin Elamaram and former Chairman E Abubacker

-After Kerala, arrests have been made from Maharashtra and Karnataka (20 each), Tamil Nadu (10), Assam (9), Uttar Pradesh (8), Andhra Pradesh (5), Madhya Pradesh (4), Puducherry and Delhi (3 each) and Rajasthan (2).

