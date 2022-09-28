'Bye Bye PFI': BJP Welcomes Ban on Outfit, Terms Centre's Action 'Decisive & Bold'; AIMIM Calls for Fair Probe

The decision by Centre to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI) for five years over its “linkages with global terrorist groups" has been termed by the BJP as a ‘decisive and bold’ decision by the Modi government and a move that sends a message to all “anti-national groups" that they will not survive in this country.

Welcoming the decisions, BJP leaders put out tweets and statements in support of the ban on PFI, saying that India of Modi era is decisive and bold, while the AIMIM said let there be fair probe, adding that agencies should come out with details of what illegalities were being committed by an organisation “whose youth are being arrested in large numbers".

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday issued an order, banning PFI and all its affiliate for a period of five years, declaring the outfit and all its associates, affiliates and fronts as Unlawful Association under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act is (UAPA).

How Political Leaders Reacted to PFI Ban:

-Message to ‘Anti-national Groups’ That They Will Not Survive in India: K’taka CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai welcomed the Union government’s decision to ban PFI for its alleged terror activities, and said the move sends a message to all “anti-national groups" that they will not survive in this country. He said all that is necessary would be done to stop PFI’s activities in the state.

“For a long time, it has been a demand by the people of this country, by all political parties including the opposition CPI, CPI(M) and the Congress. PFI is the avatar (incarnation) of SIMI (banned Students’ Islamic Movement of India), and KFD (Karnataka Forum for Dignity). They were involved in anti-national activities and violence," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters, CM Bommai said they had their command outside the country and some of their important office-bearers had even gone across the border for the training.

-‘BYE BYE PFI’, Tweets Giriraj Singh

BJP leader and Minister of Rural Development Giriraj Singh took to Twitter and wrote, “BYE BYE PFI".

-India of Modi Era is Decisive and Bold, Says Assam CM

Assam CM and BJP leader Hemanta Biswa Sarma said the government “is firm in its resolve to ensure that anyone with a diabolical, divisive or disruptive design against India shall be dealt with iron fist".

In a tweet, Sarma welcomed the ban on PFI and said “India of Modi Era is Decisive and Bold".

-This is New India, Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath as Centre Bans PFI

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath welcomed the ban on PFI and said this is “new India" where terrorists, criminals and organisations and individuals who pose a threat are not acceptable.

“This is ‘New India’, where terrorists, criminals and organizations and individuals who pose a threat to the unity, integrity and security of the nation are not acceptable," tweeted CM Yogi Adityanath.

Congress Against All forms of Communalism, Says Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh Party said that the grand-old party has always been and will continue to be against all forms of communalism. “The Congress’s policy has always been to fight uncompromisingly all ideologies and institutions that abuse religion for polarising our society, that misuse religion to spread prejudice, hate, bigotry and violence," he said welcoming the ban.

This fight is of utmost priority to preserve, protect and celebrate the secular and composite construct of our society and nationhood, he added in a statement.

‘What Were You Doing for So Long,’ Asks Kamal Nath

Congress senior leader Kamal Nath attacked the government on PFI ban by asking what was the government doing for so many years. “This problem didn’t came from one year only. If they have any connection with terror organization, then what were you doing for so many years."

He further said that the investigation will be out soon in the matter.

-‘Solid Maara’, Says BJP’s Nitesh Rane on PFI Ban

Saluting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the decision to ban PFI, BJP’s Nitesh Rane said in a tweet, “Ek hi maara.. magar solid maara na!!!"

Salute to Hon Pm @narendramodi ji and Hon HM @AmitShah ji !! Banning PFI was the need of the hour..now next is terrorist organisation Raza Academy which is working on the same lines..Sabko saaf karo..Ye Humara HINDUSTAN hai!!!" the tweet read.

-‘Let There be Fair Probe’, Says AIMIM Leader

AIMIM Maharashtra President Imtiaz Jaleel called for a fair probe and said that agencies should come out with details of what illegalities were being committed by an organisation whose youth are being arrested in large numbers.

‘Let there be fair probe and agencies should come out with details of what illegalities were being committed by an organisation whose youth are being arrested in large numbers. We will not support any anti social acts by any organisation if NIA convincingly proves their involvement," Jaleel said.

-Congress Has Actively Defended, Collaborated with PFI in Past, Says BJP’s Amit Malviya

BJP’s firebrand leader Amit Malviya said the Congress “actively defended and collaborated with PFI in the past".

“Will Congress leaders like Salman Khurshid, who have in the past walked the path of ignominy, and unsuccessfully defended radical organisation like the SIMI, speak for the now banned terror group?" Malviya said on the PFI ban action.

-All India Bar Association Welcomes PFI Ban

The All India Bar Association (AIBA) also welcomed the ban on PFI. In a statement, AIBA said it “expressed its hearty thanks to the Prime Minister and Home Minister for having done yet another surgical strike to ensure national unity and integration by banning the PFI".

Dr. Adish C Aggarwala, Senior Advocate and Chairman of All India Bar Association, while congratulating the Prime Minister and Home Minister, now requests both “to continue to be the sentinel of the national security and integrity, to remain vigilant and ensure that PFI does not sprout under different name and banner to continue its terrorist and disruptive activities."

Government should totally disband the PFI network and nix its attempts to be reborn under a different banner, it said.

“AIBA recalls its September 23, 2022 request and points out that it also wanted filing of chargesheets against the arrested leaders and cadres of PFI expeditiously and formation of a special court to try the cases so that speedy trial and verdict could be ensured," the statement added.

