Phaphamau Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Phaphamau seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 21 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Om Prakash (BSP), Ansar Ahmad (SP), Guru Prasad Maurya (BJP), Durgesh Panday (INC), Jitendra Kumar Bhartiya (LJPRV), Pankaj Pandey (ABSP), Mangla Prasad Pal (RUPA), Rajeswari Patel (JJUP), Lakshmi Narayan (JDL), Vinod Kumar (YVPA), Subhash Chandra (SYP), Sanjaya Kumar Yadav (RTORP), Sanjay Prakash Shukla (AAP), Gyan Prakash Mourya (JAP), Udai Bhan Singh Yadev (IND), Dilip Kumar Kushwaha (IND), Parul Jaiswal (IND), Praveen Kumar (IND), Mithlesh Kumar Prajapati (IND), Vinod Kumar Pandey (IND), Shivendra Kumar (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 57.48%, which is -0.16% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Vikramajeet Maurya of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Phaphamau results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.254 Phaphamau (फाफामऊ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh. Phaphamau is part of Phulpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.09% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.03%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.32%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,63,308 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,97,703 were male and 1,65,590 female and 15 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Phaphamau in 2019 was: 838 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,29,580 eligible electors, of which 1,95,095 were male,1,61,185 female and 16 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,08,348 eligible electors, of which 1,69,138 were male, 1,39,204 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Phaphamau in 2017 was 333. In 2012, there were 288 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Vikramajeet Maurya of BJP won in this seat defeating Ansar Ahmad of SP by a margin of 25,985 which was 12.66% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 40.55% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ansar Ahmad of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Guru Prasad Maurya of BSP by a margin of 5,296 votes which was 2.97% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 29.17% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 254 Phaphamau Assembly segment of the 51. Phulpur Lok Sabha constituency. Keshari Devi Patel of BJP won the Phulpur Parliament seat defeating Pandhari Yadav of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Phulpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 21 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 26 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 57.48%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 57.64%, while it was 57.76% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Phaphamau went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.254 Phaphamau Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 354. In 2012, there were 296 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.254 Phaphamau comprises of the following areas of Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Phaphamau, 3 Holagarh, 5 Kaudihar, 6 Sigraur and Lal Gopalganj Nindaura Nagar Panchayat of 1 Soraon Tehsil.

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Phaphamau constituency, which are: Chail, Kunda, Bishwavnathganj, Soraon, Phulpur, Allahabad West, Allahabad North. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Phaphamau is approximately 520 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Phaphamau is: 25°35’39.5"N 81°46’29.3"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Phaphamau results.

