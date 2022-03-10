Pharenda Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 10 AM

Live election results updates of Pharenda seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Ishoo Chaurasiya (BSP), Bajrang Bahadur Singh (BJP), Virendra Chaudhary (INC), Shankhlal (SP), Jaili (AJPI), Ravi Prakash Vishwakarma (LSP), Rajan (AAP), Suryaprakash (ABSP), Ashutosh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 60.07%, which is 0.43% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Bajrang Bahadur Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.315 Pharenda (फरेंदा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh. Pharenda is part of Maharajganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.73% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 62.76%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,67,519 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,96,119 were male and 1,71,242 female and 158 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Pharenda in 2019 was: 873 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 4,12,316 eligible electors, of which 1,82,373 were male,1,51,190 female and 38 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,03,960 eligible electors, of which 1,67,100 were male, 1,36,860 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Pharenda in 2017 was 48. In 2012, there were 110 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Bajrang Bahadur Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Virendra Chaudhary of INC by a margin of 2,354 which was 1.18% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 38.36% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Bajrang Bahadur Singh of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Virendra Chaudhary of INC by a margin of 13,335 votes which was 7.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 26.28% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 315 Pharenda Assembly segment of the 63. Maharajganj Lok Sabha constituency. Pankaj Choudhary of BJP won the Maharajganj Parliament seat defeating Akhilesh of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Maharajganj Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 20 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Pharenda are: Ishoo Chaurasiya (BSP), Bajrang Bahadur Singh (BJP), Virendra Chaudhary (INC), Shankhlal (SP), Jaili (AJPI), Ravi Prakash Vishwakarma (LSP), Rajan (AAP), Suryaprakash (ABSP), Ashutosh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 60.07%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 59.64%, while it was 59.99% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Pharenda went to the polls in Phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.315 Pharenda Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 327. In 2012, there were 302 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.315 Pharenda comprises of the following areas of Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh: 3 Pharenda Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Pharenda constituency, which are: Kapilvastu, Bansi, Caimpiyarganj, Paniyara, Maharajganj, Nautanwa. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Nepal.

The total area covered by Pharenda is approximately 498 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Pharenda is: 27°11’37.7"N 83°15’51.1"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Pharenda results.

