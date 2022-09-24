Photo War in Maharashtra: After Shinde’s Son on CM Chair, Row Over 'Morphed' Picture of Supriya Sule

A day after the Sena vs Sena photo war over a picture of Eknath Shinde’s son sitting on the CM chair, yet another photo war erupts in Maharashtra this time featuring NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s daughter Suipriya Sule.

In the picture, Supriya Sule is seen sitting on the CM’s chair. The picture was however immediately dubbed as ‘morphed’ by the NCP. The party spokesperson, Clyde Crasto tweeted the image and said, “the morphed picture was posted with a clear intention of maligning Sule’s image." Crasto also called for legal action against the ‘morphed photo’.

The photo of Sule was posted by a spokesperson of the Shinde faction soon after the picture of Shrikant Shinde sitting on the CM chair went viral. Sheetal Mhatre posted the picture with the caption – ‘Look who is sitting on the CM chair now’. Yesterday, the opposition – led by Uddhav Thackeray - slammed the Shinde faction over the picture of Shinde’s son giving him a nickname – ‘Super CM’ in a veiled dig.

Shrikant had reacted to the controversy and said, “CM Eknath Shinde works for 18 to 20 hours. He’s a capable CM and no one needs to fill in his chair in his absence. The picture going viral is of the office at our Thane residence. It’s not the official chief minister’s residence. Both CM and I use this office for work."

The photo war is the latest faceoff in the ongoing Sena vs Sena war in the state. The two factions, since its breakup in June, have engaged in several fights after Eknath Shinde lead a rebellion against the Uddhav government and replaced him as the Chief Minister. The Dussehra rally at the Shivaji Park was the latest flashpoint in this tussle.

In a massive win for team Uddhav and a similarly big setback for team Shinde, the Bombay High Court on Friday granted Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena permission to hold a Dussehra rally at the Shivaji Park ground in Mumbai. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had earlier denied permission for the rally to both the Uddhav Thackeray faction and the rival faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde citing law and order concerns.

In the past, both team Uddhav and team Shinde, have fought tooth and nail to claim rights over the Shiv Sena party symbol with both factions claiming to be the ‘Real Sena’. The two factions have also seen several of their camp members switch sides ever since Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Devendra Fadnavis as the Deputy Chief Minister on June 30.

