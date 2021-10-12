Photos of Mulayam-Akhilesh on Marriage Card; Votes for SP, Demand for Azam Khan's Release Sought as Blessings

A unique marriage card has become the centre of attraction in the Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh. This wedding card has been printed in the political colours of the Samajwadi Party. The card carries pictures of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, party president Akhilesh Yadav, Rampur MP Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam along with SP’s party symbol.

An appeal has also been printed on the envelope asking people to press the button next to the cycle symbol in 2022 as a blessing to the bride and groom. Not only this, demand has also been made for the release of jailed Azam Khan and Abdullah Azam.

This unique marriage card has been printed for the marriage of Vaibhav Yadav, District President of Samajwadi Party Chatra Sabha, Rampur, who is to get married on October 15 to the daughter of Jiwanand, a resident of Kotdwar, Uttarakhand.

Speaking to the media, Vaibhav Yadav said, “My marriage is on October 15 in Kotdwar, Uttarakhand. There are only two motives behind printing the card in Samajwadi Party colours, the first is to form an SP government in UP in 2022 and the second is the release of Azam Khan."

“There have been atrocities on youth and the farmers under the BJP regime, people are seeing all these issues for the last four and a half years. All these have to end and we already have a target to make Akhilesh Yadav the next Chief Minister of the State. Every youth of the state wants that Akhilesh Yadav should be the next CM. Wherever my card goes, there should be awareness among the people that Akhilesh Yadav should become the Chief Minister. The atrocities that happened to Azam Khan and his family should be exposed," said Vaibhav.

“My appeal to all the people will be to vote for Samajwadi Party and all they need to give us their blessing is to press the button next to the cycle symbol in the 2022 elections. Even if the people who are not able to come, they too can bless us by voting for Samajwadi Party," said Vaibhav while claiming that Azam Khan was facing the atrocities by the Uttar Pradesh government and that he should be released from jail.

