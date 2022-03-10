Phungyar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Phungyar seat in Manipur. A total of 5 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections: Awung Shimray Hopingson (BJP), Leishiyo Keishing (NPF), Victor Keishing (INC), Ninghor Jajo (SHS), Wungnaoshang Kasar (JDU).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 89.67%, which is 6.94% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by K Leishiyo of NPF in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Phungyar results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.43 Phungyar (फुंग्यार) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hills region and Ukhrul district of Manipur. Phungyar is part of Outer Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Tribe.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.35%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 31765 eligible electors in this Assembly segment, of which 15,926 were male and 15,838 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Phungyar in 2019 was: 994 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 30,167 eligible electors, of which 15,120 were male,15,047 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 26,797 eligible electors, of which 13,294 were male, 13,503 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Phungyar in 2017 was 265. In 2012, there were 121 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, K Leishiyo of NPF won in this seat defeating Somi Awungshi of BJP by a margin of 4,778 which was 19.15% of the total votes cast for the seat. NPF had a vote share of 47.68% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Victor Keishing of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Honreikhui Kashung of NPF by a margin of 1,695 votes which was 10.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 52.05% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most number of votes in the 43 Phungyar Assembly segment of the 2. Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Lorho S. Pfoze of NPF won the Outer Manipur Parliament seat defeating Houlim Shokhopao Mate of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Outer Manipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections from Phungyar are: Awung Shimray Hopingson (BJP), Leishiyo Keishing (NPF), Victor Keishing (INC), Ninghor Jajo (SHS), Wungnaoshang Kasar (JDU).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 89.67%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 82.73%, while it was 61.14% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Phungyar went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, March 5, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.43 Phungyar Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 70. In 2012, there were 61 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.43 Phungyar comprises of the following areas of Ukhrul district of Manipur:

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Phungyar constituency, which are: Tengnoupal, Saikul, Ukhrul. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Phungyar is approximately 20412 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Phungyar is: 24°48’09.4"N 94°25’14.5"E.

