Pindra Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Pindra seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 6 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Ajay (INC), Awadhesh Kumar Singh (BJP), Babulal (BSP), Amarnath Singh (AAP), Rajesh Kumar Singh (ADK), Shriprakash (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 57.84%, which is -1.83% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Avadhesh Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Pindra results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.384 Pindra (पिंडरा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh. Pindra is part of Machhlishahr Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.35% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.6%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,91,609 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,18,785 were male and 1,72,802 female and 22 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Pindra in 2019 was: 790 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,53,550 eligible electors, of which 1,86,708 were male,1,55,817 female and 11 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,19,792 eligible electors, of which 1,75,635 were male, 1,44,150 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Pindra in 2017 was 50. In 2012, there were 138 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Avadhesh Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Babulal of BSP by a margin of 36,849 which was 18.03% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 44.34% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ajay of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Jai Prakash of BSP by a margin of 9,218 votes which was 5.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 29.31% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 384 Pindra Assembly segment of the 74. Machhlishahr Lok Sabha constituency. Pakauri Lal Kol of ADAL won the Machhlishahr Parliament seat defeating Bhai Lal of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Machhlishahr Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Pindra are: Ajay (INC), Awadhesh Kumar Singh (BJP), Babulal (BSP), Amarnath Singh (AAP), Rajesh Kumar Singh (ADK), Shriprakash (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 57.84%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 59.67%, while it was 56.4% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Pindra went to the polls in Phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, March 7, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.384 Pindra Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 335. In 2012, there were 306 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.384 Pindra comprises of the following areas of Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 2 Pindra, 3 Anei, Panchayats 4 Basani, 5 Bahutara, 6 Bhanpur, 17 Baikunthpur, 20 Murdi, 21 Nehiya, 25 Baragaon of 1 Harahaua KC and Baragaon (Census Town) of 1 Pindra Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Pindra constituency, which are: Kerakat, Zafrabad, Mariyahu, Sevapuri, Ajagara. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Pindra is approximately 340 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Pindra is: 25°28’35.4"N 82°47’14.3"E.

