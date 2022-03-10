Pipraich Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 10 AM

Live election results updates of Pipraich seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 14 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Vijay Kumar Bharti (RVVP), Nazim (JAP), Dhirendra Pratap Jaiswal (AAP), Amod Kumar Bhatt (BASP), Avinash Pratap Prajapati (LPSPA), Suman Chauhan (INC), Mahendra Pal Singh (BJP), Deepak Kumar Agarwal (BSP), Dr. Ashish Kumar Singh (CPI), Amrendra Nishad (SP), Arun Kumar (IND), Azad Ali (IND), Narendra Nath Maurya (IND), Subhash Chandra Gupta (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 63.43%, which is -0.23% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Mahendra Pal Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Pipraich results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.321 Pipraich (पिपराइच) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Pipraich is part of Gorakhpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.93% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.04%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.83%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 4,45,118 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,42,144 were male and 2,02,888 female and 86 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Pipraich in 2019 was: 838 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,85,084 eligible electors, of which 2,14,439 were male,1,71,985 female and 35 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,34,828 eligible electors, of which 1,89,267 were male, 1,45,549 female and 12 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Pipraich in 2017 was 175. In 2012, there were 166 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Mahendra Pal Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Afatab Alam Urf Guddu Bhaiya of BSP by a margin of 12,809 which was 5.21% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 33.63% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Rajmati of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Jitendra of BSP by a margin of 35,635 votes which was 17.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 43.5% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 321 Pipraich Assembly segment of the 64. Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency. Ravindra Shyamnarayan Shukla Alias Ravi Kishan of BJP won the Gorakhpur Parliament seat defeating Rambhual Nishad of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Gorakhpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 20 contestants in the fray for this seat and 30 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 63.43%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 63.66%, while it was 59.72% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Pipraich went to the polls in Phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.321 Pipraich Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 399. In 2012, there were 347 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.321 Pipraich comprises of the following areas of Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 3 Nagar, 4 Bhatahat and 5 Pipraich of 3 Sadar Tehsil.

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Pipraich constituency, which are: Caimpiyarganj, Paniyara, Ramkola, Hata, Chauri-Chaura, Gorakhpur Rural, Gorakhpur Urban. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Pipraich is approximately 393 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Pipraich is: 26°50’51.0"N 83°27’24.8"E.

