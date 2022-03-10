Pirankaliyar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Pirankaliyar seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Sheela Rai (NYDS), Sadab Alam (AAP), Surendra Singh (BSP), Shahjahan (IND), Furkan Ahmad (INC), Munish Kumar Saini (BJP), Ajay Kumar (PPOID), Abdul Wahid (ASPKR), Md Shahjad (IND), Shahban (SP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 77.07%, which is -4.53% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Furkan Ahmad of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Pirankaliyar results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.30 Pirankaliyar (पिरन कलियर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Maidan region and Haridwar district of Uttarakhand. Pirankaliyar is part of Hardwar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.19% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.04%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.43%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 1,27,118 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 66,627 were male and 60,482 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Pirankaliyar in 2022 is: 908 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,11,058 eligible electors, of which 59,419 were male,51,634 female and 5 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 91,933 eligible electors, of which 49,879 were male, 42,054 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Pirankaliyar in 2017 was 104. In 2012, there were 101 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Furkan Ahmad of INC won in this seat defeating Jaibhagwan of BJP by a margin of 1,349 which was 1.49% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 32.3% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Furkan Ahmad of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Shahzad of BSP by a margin of 1,944 votes which was 2.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 35.05% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 30 Pirankaliyar Assembly segment of the 5. Hardwar Lok Sabha constituency. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ of BJP won the Hardwar Parliament seat defeating Ambrish Kumar of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Hardwar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from Pirankaliyar are: Sheela Rai (NYDS), Sadab Alam (AAP), Surendra Singh (BSP), Shahjahan (IND), Furkan Ahmad (INC), Munish Kumar Saini (BJP), Ajay Kumar (PPOID), Abdul Wahid (ASPKR), Md Shahjad (IND), Shahban (SP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 77.07%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 81.6%, while it was 80.35% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Pirankaliyar went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.30 Pirankaliyar Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 133. In 2012, there were 130 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.30 Pirankaliyar comprises of the following areas of Haridwar district of Uttarakhand: Panchayats 11-Gumawala, 12-Imlikhera Dharampur, 13-Mohammadpur Panda, 14-Rampur, 17-Pirankaliyar, 18-Dhanori, 19-Dolatpur, 20- Badheri Rajputan, 21-Bhounri, 22-Margubpur Didaheri, 23-Danderi Khwajgipur, 24-Belra of Roorkee KC and Panchayat23-Dariyapur Dayalpur of Bhagwanpur KC of 1-Roorkee Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Pirankaliyar constituency, which are: Jwalapur, Khanpur, Roorkee, Jhabrera, Bhagwanpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Pirankaliyar is approximately 118 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Pirankaliyar is: 29°54’26.3"N 77°56’17.9"E.

