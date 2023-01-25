A day after he tweeted to condemn a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it a ‘dangerous precedent’, Congress veteran AK Antony’s son Anil K Antony quit the party on Wednesday, slamming “intolerant calls" to retract his statement.

Sharing his resignation letter on Twitter, Anil Antony — who was part of the Congress’s social media cell in Kerala — also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ as he cited “abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love".

“By now, I have been made well aware that you, your colleagues, and the coterie around the leadership are only keen to work with a bunch of sycophants and chamchas, who would unquestionably be at your beck and call. This has become the lone criterion of merit," Anil Antony said as he called out the top brass of the party.

On Tuesday, Anil Antony had called the BBC a state-sponsored channel with a “long history of prejudices against India", while slamming a two-part series focusing on PM Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots. However, his view did not go down well with the Kerala Congress which announced that the documentary would be screened in different parts of the state.

As Anil Antony quit the Congress, support poured in from several quarters, including the BJP.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra took to Twitter to say the resignation was due to the ‘intolerance’ shown by the Congress, while Shehzad Poonawalla — who too was forced to exit the Congress after questioning the candidature of Rahul Gandhi — called it a ‘déjà vu’ moment.

Apart from politicians, several journalists and political commentators also slammed the Congress for not allowing different views to bloom.

The BBC documentary, which looks into allegations linked to the 2002 Gujarat riots, has been slammed by the Ministry of External Affairs as a “propaganda piece designed to push a discredited narrative". The Opposition, however, has accused the Centre of blocking several YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the documentary.

