PM Cannot Change My Behavior by Making Me Sit in ED Office for Five Days, Says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who recently faced an ED probe in the National Herald case, on Friday took a dig at the Prime Minister, alleging Narendra Modi adopted such a measure due to 'confusion' but did not know there would be no change in the Wayanad MP's behaviour by making him sit in the central agency's office for five days. Gandhi was quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi for five days last month in connection with the National Herald money laundering case.

"The Government of India…the Prime Minister thinks that by making me sit in the ED (office) for five days, I will change my behaviour. This is a confusion in the mind of the Prime Minister," Gandhi told a UDF Bahujana Sangamam organised in Sulthan Bathery here against the Eco-Sensitive Zone policy of the BJP-ruled Centre and the CPI(M)-led state government.

Alleging that both the BJP and the CPI(M) believe in violence and that it was deep-rooted in their ideology, he said both think that by the means of violence and by threatening they can shape other people’s behaviour. "They both think, by acting violently they can threaten people. This is very deep confusion in their mind. Because they lack courage. They think violence can shape other people's behaviour. That is not the case. Because there are many people whose behaviour cannot be shaped by the violence and by threats," the Congress leader said.

Referring to the SFI activists' attack on his office in Kalpetta last week, Gandhi said the CPI(M) also believed that by damaging his office he would change his behaviour. "My behaviour is shaped by my affection for the people of my country. It is shaped by the affection for the toiling masses of this country. It can never be shaped by my opponents or my enemies," Gandhi added.

