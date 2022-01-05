PM Foiled Conspiracy of Pak & Khalistani Supporters, Exposed Cong's Game of Pushing Country into Riots: BJP

The BJP on Wednesday released a two-minute-long video on social media and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi foiled the conspiracy of “Pakistan and Khalistani supporters" and exposed the “game" of Congress to “push the country into the fire of riots".

The video titled “understand the chronology of the attack on PM Modi" begins by asking whose plan it was to attack Modi. “Was it the plan of Pakistan? Was it the plan of Khalistanis? Was Congress giving its support to the full plan?" the video posted by the BJP on Twitter asked.

The BJP said that first the Prime Minister was given clearance that the road route from Punjab’s Bathinda to Ferozpur was clear. “Then protestors were allowed into the route. The PM’s cavalcade got stopped for 20 minutes. Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi did not even talk when he was contacted," the video said.

The BJP further asked what would have happened if the Prime Minister had proceeded on the route. “A Riot? An Attack? Violence and bloodshed? An attempt to kill the Prime Minister?" the saffron party asked.

It added that PM Modi returned from the spot and told the truth. The video then runs a TV news clip where the Prime Minister is said to have told officials at the Bathinda Airport to thank their CM (Channi) that he could return alive.

“PM foiled the conspiracy of Pakistan, Khalistani supporters and the Congress. The game of the Congress to push the country into the fire of riots has been exposed," the video ends by claiming.

