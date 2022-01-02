Launching a scathing attack on the previous government in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said earlier criminals used to play their games, but now the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government is playing “jail-jail" with them. The Prime Minister addressed a public meeting after laying the foundation stone for the Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in the Meerut district of the state.

“During the previous government, criminals used to play their games, the mafia used to play its games. Earlier, there were tournaments of illegal grabbing (of land). People making bad remarks (‘phabtiyaan’) on daughters used to roam openly. People living in Meerut and adjoining areas can never forget how houses used to be set ablaze, and the earlier government used to indulge in games of criminals and the mafia," Prime Minister Modi said.

He added that the result of these games played by earlier governments in UP was that people were forced to leave their ancestral homes and there was an “exodus".

“Now, the government of Yogi (Adityanath) ji is playing ‘jail-jail’ with such criminals. Five years ago, the daughters of Meerut used to fear leaving their homes after evening. Today, the daughters of Meerut are bringing laurels to the entire country," Modi said. Taking an apparent jibe at Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, Modi said, “The role of the government should be that of a guardian. Capability (‘yogyata’) should be encouraged. In the event of youths committing a mistake it should not be ignored by saying ‘boys make mistakes (ladhko se galtee ho jaati hai)".

Major Dhyan Chand Sports University will be established at Salawa and Kaili villages on the outskirts of the Sardhana town of the district at an estimated cost of about Rs 700 crore. It will be equipped with modern and state-of-the-art sports infrastructure including synthetic hockey ground besides those of football, basketball, volleyball, handball and kabaddi. It will also have a lawn tennis court, gymnasium hall, synthetic running stadium, swimming pool, a multipurpose hall and a cycling velodrome.

The university will also house facilities for shooting, squash, gymnastics, weightlifting, archery, canoeing and kayaking, among other facilities. The varsity will have the capacity of training 1,080 sportspersons including 540 female and 540 male ones. The Prime Minister earlier saw exhibits and also tried his hands on a few fitness gadgets.

