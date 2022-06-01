PM Modi, Amit Shah to Attend BJP's 2-day National Executive in Hyderabad from July 2

The BJP is set to hold its national executive for two days starting from July 2 in Hyderabad, sources in the party said on Wednesday.

It is the key decision-making body of the BJP which comprises party leaders from across the country.

All top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda will attend the meeting.

As the BJP is working to emerge as the main challenger to the TRS in Telangana, the party is holding its key body meet in Hyderabad, the sources said.

