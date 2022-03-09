PM Modi, Shah to Visit Guj on March 11 to Clear the Ground for Polls as Elections to 5 States Draw to a Close

After elections in five states draw to a close with the results scheduled on Thursday, the Bharatiya Janata Party has set eyes on Gujarat assembly polls due later this year. To build steam for the state polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are likely to travel to Gujarat on Friday for a two-day visit.

One of the main events in the itinerary is a mega road show in the capital city of Ahmedabad.

Besides, PM Modi is expected to address a mass rally of elected representatives of village, taluka and district panchayats and also take part in several other events.

Last month, the saffron party had said that the mass rally will take place in GMDC Ground in Ahmedabad on Friday, with over one lakh people from across the state scheduled to attend.

The PM will attend the ‘Khel Mahakumbh’, a mega sporting event organised by the Sports Authority of Gujarat at the Sardar Patel Stadium on Saturday that will have youths from the village, taluka and district levels taking part in various sporting events, the official informed. He will also address the convocation of Rashtriya Raksha University at Lavada village in Gandhinagar district, a university official had told news agency PTI last month.

Recently, at an election rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj, PM Modi had pointed out that no major riot has taken place in Gujarat since the last two decades and that voters in Uttar Pradesh have also realised that only the BJP government has the antidote for rioters and criminals.

He also hit out at “dynastic parties", saying after the first round of voting in Uttar Pradesh their leaders are sleepless and unable to dream anymore.

“While explaining democracy, it is said — a government of the people, by the people, for-the-people. But, these extreme dynasts (‘ghor pariwarvadis’) have changed this. These people say - government of the family, by the family, for the family," Modi said.

Accusing the rival parties of failing to maintain law and order in UP when in power, Modi said, “I remember that the situation was the same in Gujarat once. Under the Congress rule, neither did the business flourish, nor did the people feel safe. Every year, there were riots and curfew…even on minor issues." “Gujarat was caught in this ‘dushchakra’ (vicious circle) for a long time. When the people of Gujarat gave an opportunity to the BJP, circumstances started changing," Modi, who was the chief minister of the western state for 13 years, said.

