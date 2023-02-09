Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a fresh stinging attack on the Congress in Rajya Sabha and drew the nation’s attention towards the behaviour of some Opposition leaders in the House. He said the more “keechad" (dirt) they will fling, the bigger “kamal" (lotus) will bloom.

Amid slogan shouting by MPs from TMC, Congress, and other opposition parties from the Well of the House, PM Modi began replying to the debate on the motion thanking the President for her address to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha at the start of the Budget Session and accused the Congress of adopting only “tokenism" to solving problems the country faced.

Here are some of the top quotes from PM Modi’s fiery speech in the Upper House of Parliament today:

PM Modi said, “Opposition’s behavior in House hurting the nation’s interest. The country carefully listens to what is being said in this House. Some MPs are bringing disrepute to this House."

Criticising the previous governments, he said, “The UPA had only left the holes/ditches on the road of growth."

Launching at attack on the Opposition MPs shouting ‘Modi-Adani bhai-bhai’, PM Modi said, “I want to tell these MPs from Opposition parties that Jitna keechad uchaloge, kamal utna hee zyada khilega (the more dirt you fling, the bigger kamal - the election symbol of BJP - will bloom)."

Taking a dig at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, he said, “I can understand Kharge ji’s pain when I visit his constituency. Kharge ji’s bastion being empowered under our government."

Recounting achievements of his government, PM Modi said, “In last three-four years, around 11 crore houses have got tap water connections. Talking of empowerment of common people- we started the Jan Dhan account movement. In the last 9 years, 48 crore Jan Dhan accounts were opened across the country."

PM Modi today quoted Manik Verma’s poem to target Opposition and said, “Keechad unke pass tha, mere pass gulal. Jo jis ke pass tha, usne diya uchal." Roughly translated, it means they had dirt and I had ‘gulal’, whosoever had whatever they flung in the air.

He also said, “True secularism is making sure that the benefits of different government schemes reach all eligible beneficiaries."

“Our pledge to achieve 100 per cent saturation in all schemes will put an end to all kind of appeasement…We are ensuring that 100 per cent benefits of each scheme reach the beneficiaries. If there is true secularism, then this is it and our government is continuously moving forward on this path," he added.

Accusing the Opposition, he said, “Attempts were made to insult Indian scientists. Opposition is against the technology. Opposition has conspired against India and indigenous jabs."

“Some had problems with names of schemes of government and Sanskrit words in the names. I read in a report that 600 government schemes were in the Gandhi-Nehru family’s name…I don’t understand why people from their generation don’t keep Nehru as their surname, what’s the fear and shame?," PM Modi said.

“Congress trampled upon India’s federal structure. Congress has misused Article 356 for 90 times. Indira Gandhi had misused Article 356 for 50 times…They had bothered regional leaders. They toppled Sharad Pawar-led government and tried to pull down NTR-led government when he was in the US for medical treatment. The Congress had toppled many elected governments in the past," PM Modi alleged.

Drawing attention to time before 2014, PM Modi said, “From Independence to 2014, only 14 crore LPG connections were given. Post 2014, we gave LPG connections to 25 crore households," PM Modi said, adding that ‘mehnat’ was needed to help the country fulfil its aspirations.

(with inputs from PTI)

