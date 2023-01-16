‘PM Modi-fied India, Gave Boost to Image’: BJP Resolution Denounces Oppn Attacks | 9 Points

At the national executive meet on Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) passed a political resolution denouncing the Opposition for targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that the country’s image got a boost under his leadership.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman said the resolution was placed by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and seconded by Uttar Pradesh deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Karnataka leader Govind Karjol.

Sitharaman said that Rijiju spoke extensively and there was a detailed discussion on the resolution which had nine prominent points.

Along with this, four states — Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya and Karnataka — also gave details of their organisational activities. The states will go to polls early this year.

The nine key points:

The first among them was how the Opposition used abusive language and a negative tone targeting PM Modi. “The matters went to the Supreme Court that gave a crushing response to the Opposition. These issues include cases of Pegasus, Rafale, Enforcement Directorate acting on money laundering cases, Central Vista, reservation on the basis of economic backwardness and demonetisation. These six issues were taken up legally and fought successfully," said the Union minister. The leaders speaking on national resolution stated that the PM is a leader who works for the nation and this was talked about at the meeting. The second was how the image of the country has improved internationally. “Today, India enjoys a good rapport on international forums be it at G-20 or other events. There was a good branding of the country under the PM’s leadership," said the minister, while quoting those who put forth the resolution. “India’s image has undergone a transformation and the country’s status has improved. India will become the voice of the South during the G-20 presidency…The PM had made a statement that this isn’t an era of war and this was quoted internationally as well. This got recognition in the national executive," said Sitharaman, quoting Rijiju. The third was the discussion on the Gujarat elections where the BJP turned anti-incumbency into pro-incumbency. “We won 11 SC seats this time, which was more than the previous elections. It wasn’t an ordinary victory. We won 19 of the 21 seats in Ahmedabad. The margin of victory was approximately 1 lakh votes and it will impact the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as well," said Sitharaman, while briefing about what went inside the meeting. The fourth was to win all assembly polls. Maurya said the Modi government schemes are reaching the marginalised and poor. The fifth was the discussion on Kashi Tamil Sangam and how it has impacted both UP and Tamil Nadu. Ayodhya, Maha Kaleshwar renovation and Ram circuit, too, has been under progress and was discussed. The sixth point was related to the celebrations of Har Ghar Tiranga programme. The target was 20 crore, but it reached 30 crore. Those who stitched the flag, too, were recognised in the meeting. The seventh point was related to PM’s Mann Ki Baat and its connect with common people. “It is a non-political forum where common people were recognised for their extraordinary works," stated the minister. The minister said the eighth point, declaration of Veer Baal Diwas, was a big step to pay homage to Sikhism and Guru Gobind Singh. Everyone appreciated the step. The ninth point was related to efforts made by JP Nadda during elections as the party chief.

