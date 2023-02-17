Home » News » Politics » PM Modi Greets KCR on His Birthday

PM Modi Greets KCR on His Birthday

KCR is the founder of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, now rechristened as the Bharat Rashtra Samithi as he works to bring together several opposition parties together to challenge the BJP

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: February 17, 2023, 10:46 IST

New Delhi, India

PM Modi (left) and Telangana CM (KCR) (Photos: PTI/ Twitter File)
PM Modi (left) and Telangana CM (KCR) (Photos: PTI/ Twitter File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, often referred to as KCR, on his 69th birthday.

KCR is the founder of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, now rechristened as the Bharat Rashtra Samithi as he works to bring together several opposition parties together to challenge the BJP.

Modi tweeted, “Birthday greetings to Telangana CM Shri KCR Garu. I pray for his long life and good health."

Read all the Latest Politics News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: February 17, 2023, 10:46 IST
last updated: February 17, 2023, 10:46 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Rubina Dilaik Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos In Golden Dress With Plunging Neckline, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan Raises Temperature In Chic Red Jumpsuit, Check Out The Diva's Most Ravishing Boss Lady Looks