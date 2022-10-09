PM Modi in Gujarat LIVE Updates: Modi Begins 3-day Trip in Mehsana, to Declare Modhera as India’s 1st Solar-powered Village

BJP leaders in Gujarat on Saturday lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party, accusing it of being anti-Hindu and stating that people of the state would teach it a lesson in the coming Assembly elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been targeting the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP after a video clip showing AAP’s Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam at an event where hundreds took a pledge to convert to Buddhism while denouncing Hindu deities went viral.

Meanwhile, posters showing Kejriwal in a skull cap were put up in Gujarat. Along with Kejriwal’s pictures, some banners carried lines like “I consider Hindu religion as madness", while some others had an “anti-Hindu Kejriwal go back" message. Kejriwal claimed posters and hoardings were put up against him as soon as he planned to visit Gujarat.