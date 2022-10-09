PM Modi in Gujarat LIVE Updates: Modi Begins 3-day Trip in Mehsana, to Declare Modhera as India’s 1st Solar-powered Village

Last Updated: October 09, 2022, 08:35 IST
Ahmadabad, India
PM Modi in Gujarat LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Gujarat from Sunday to Tuesday and launch development projects worth Rs 14,500 crore. Assembly polls are likely later this year in his home state. On Monday, he will launch various projects at Amod in Bharuch, Ahmedabad and Jamnagar, an official statement said. Read More
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district on October 13, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Saturday. This will be Modi’s second visit to the hill state in nine days. Earlier, he visited Bilaspur and Kullu districts on October 5.
It is always risky to identify the main trends of political-electoral mobilisation and gauge the undercurrents in advance. But if someone deeply analyses the socio-political changes in society, they may be able to assess the major factors that are shaping and reshaping the electoral mobilisation in Gujarat. The Assembly election in Gujarat is due this winter; the Bharatiya Janata Party has been in power in the state for 27 years now. But what will happen this year? READ MORE
BJP leaders in Gujarat on Saturday lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party, accusing it of being anti-Hindu and stating that people of the state would teach it a lesson in the coming Assembly elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been targeting the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP after a video clip showing AAP’s Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam at an event where hundreds took a pledge to convert to Buddhism while denouncing Hindu deities went viral.
Meanwhile, posters showing Kejriwal in a skull cap were put up in Gujarat. Along with Kejriwal’s pictures, some banners carried lines like “I consider Hindu religion as madness", while some others had an “anti-Hindu Kejriwal go back" message. Kejriwal claimed posters and hoardings were put up against him as soon as he planned to visit Gujarat.
PM Modi will travel to Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on October 11 after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of more projects in Ahmedabad.
The projects being dedicated to the nation by the prime minister include the gauge conversion of Sabarmati-Jagudan rail segment, ONGC’s Nandasan geological oil production project and projection mapping at the Sun Temple at Modhera, among others.
Modi will declare Modhera as India’s first village to be solar-powered 24×7. The first-of-its-kind project realises Modi’s vision of solarisation of the Sun Temple town of Modhera, the statement said. The project involved developing a ground-mounted solar power plant and more than 1,300 rooftop solar systems on residential and government buildings, all integrated with a battery energy storage system (BESS). It will demonstrate how India’s renewable energy prowess can empower people at grassroots, the statement said.
At around 5:30 pm today, PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate& lay the foundation stone of multiple projects at Modhera in Mehsana, Gujarat. This will be followed by offering prayers at Modheshwari Mata Temple at around 6:45 pm, followed by a visit to Surya Mandir at 7:30 pm.
With Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday completing 21 years as head of governments, including as Gujarat chief minister, BJP leaders lauded his leadership and “selfless service towards the nation". Union minister Bhupender Yadav tweeted, “On this day, 21 years ago PM Narendra Modi ji began a journey of impeccable and selfless service towards the Nation. Since taking charge as Gujarat’s CM in 2001, Shri Modi has been bringing a paradigm change in governance that is building a stronger & more confident India."
In Ahmedabad, Modi will inaugurate Phase 1 of ‘Modi Shaikshanik Sankul’, an educational complex for needy students. The project will provide facilities to students for holistic development, the statement said. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of various healthcare facilities worth Rs 1,300 crore in Civil Hospital Asarwa, Ahmedabad, on October 11. The projects in Jamnagar relate to irrigation, power, water supply and urban infrastructure.
Union minister Bhupender Yadav tweeted, “On this day, 21 years ago PM Narendra Modi ji began a journey of impeccable and selfless service towards the Nation. Since taking charge as Gujarat’s CM in 2001, Shri Modi has been bringing a paradigm change in governance that is building a stronger & more confident India.” Another minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Modi has served people with compassion and utmost dedication through policies of financial and social inclusion which have “transformed” lives and livelihoods.
It has been 21 “glorious years of visionary leadership,” he added. Modi had taken oath as Gujarat chief minister on this day in 2001 and led the BJP victory in three consecutive assembly polls before successfully helming the party’s campaign in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls to its maiden majority in Parliament. He then led the party to a bigger win in 2019.
